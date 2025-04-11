MyGolf thriving across Victoria

11 Apr 2025 | Participation |

MyGolf is thriving across Australia thanks to dedicated and engaging instructors, with two regions in Victoria seeing particularly pleasing numbers.

Ben Patten and Ollie Woj work nearly as far away from each other as you can get in Victoria, with Patten covering the North-West region, and Woj based on the Mornington Peninsula, but both instructors share a similar philosophy.

"My mission is to make my junior clinics accessible and inclusive and offering something that’s easy, fun and engaging all kids to have a go," Patten said.

“The goal is simple: make golf as fun as possible for kids," added Woj.

"Through exciting games, we bring golf to life in a way that’s both relatable and enjoyable. These golf-themed games help kids improve their skills without overwhelming them with too much technical detail."

Working across four golf facilities, Patten is a long-time PGA of Australia Member and says both the MyGolf program and working across multiple areas has transformed his career.

"I have conducted junior clinics for the last 15 years since becoming an accredited PGA member, and the turning point for me was when I branched out on my own and created my own coaching business by forging relationships and partnerships with regional Victorian golf courses," he said.

"This area is such as hub for sporting opportunities and the one sport that was lacking in the area was junior golf clinics.

"I always believed that if the session I’m running is not fun for me, it certainly won't be fun for kids. MyGolf has been key to this and has helped me deliver high quality coaching."

At Bendigo Golf Club alone, Patten has 129 MyGolfers under his tutelage, with 36% girls and 26% first-time participants.

At Mornington Golf Club, Woj (pictured above) says the MyGolf program has aided him in his coaching career in much the same way as Patten.

"Using the MyGolf platform has truly simplified my life by centralising all bookings and payments in one place," he said.

"I direct clients to the platform, knowing that Golf Australia is also promoting it through their channels. This seamless integration makes it easy for everyone to register in one spot."

Having only made the move to Mornington from The Metropolitan Golf Club recently, Woj is making a strong impression on the junior program in a short time.

"I'm proud to say we have 52 MyGolf participants at Mornington, and what's even more exciting is that we have 25 girls in that group," he said.

"MyGolf has helped me create an atmosphere of fun and camaraderie. Golf has never been this exciting.”

