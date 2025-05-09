MyGolf Girls Month delivers national success

09 May 2025 | Participation |

In its fourth year, MyGolf Girls Month has proven to be a tremendous success, introducing hundreds of girls to golf, kicking off what hopefully will be long-term careers in the game.

A total of 47 clubs and facilities from across Australia promoted the sport to young girls through free Come and Try clinics during the month of April.

An incredible 367 girls signed up and enjoyed fun, supportive and memorable golf experiences tailored just for them.

To support the initiative, Golf Australia provided a $150 reimbursement to each participating club or facility, ensuring the clinics could be offered free of charge to the girls, and encourage broad participation without the all-too-common financial barriers.

One of the major highlights came from Western Australia, where four clubs saw particularly strong attendance:

- Albany Golf Club welcomed 23 girls to their clinic;

- Kalgoorlie Golf Course hosted 15 participants;

- Fremantle Public Golf Course introduced 16 girls to the game; and

- Mount Lawley Golf Club engaged 14 new young players.

Another major success story came from regional New South Wales where Coomealla Golf Club, a key part of a town with a population of less than 1000 people, hosted 17 girls.

These outstanding numbers are a testament to the effort and enthusiasm shown by local clubs, the PGA Professionals and National Program Deliverers (NPD) who helped make each clinic fun, engaging and accessible.

With such promising engagement, Golf Australia looks forward to building on this momentum and continuing to work alongside clubs and facilities to ensure golf is a sport for all.