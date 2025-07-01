Junior golf participation set to soar with new Ripper GC partnership

01 Jul 2025 | Participation | Industry News | Partnerships |

Golf Australia’s national has hit new heights in the past 12 months, with a record-breaking number of children involved in the program.

And it’s set to soar even higher thanks to a new partnership with Australia’s very own LIV Golf team Ripper GC, captained by major winner Cam Smith.

MyGolf is Australia’s national introductory golf program for children aged 5–12, providing a dynamic, game-based learning experience built around fun, confidence, friendships, and life skills. Led by PGA Professionals, the program ensures youth participants receive world-class instruction and mentorship, laying the foundation for the next wave of Aussie golfers.

Over the past year, more than 40,000 kids participated in MyGolf programs, a record high and an increase of over 4,000 from the previous year. With 476 active venues nationwide, the program continues to grow rapidly and makes golf accessible to more families than ever before.

Now, with Ripper GC signing on as principal partner for at least the next three years, the program enters an exciting new phase: MyGolf powered by Ripper GC. Participants will now be known as “Little Rippers”, reflecting the spirit and energy of the partnership.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said it’s an exciting time for Australian kids to get info golf.

“Golf Australia has seen enormous growth in MyGolf participation over the last few years and we have no doubt the program will take another step up with the support of Ripper GC,” Sutherland said.

“Ripper GC’s Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert and Matt Jones are passionate about creating opportunities for boys and girls to play and love golf. We are grateful for their commitment to inspire the next generation of golfers through MyGolf.

“MyGolf powered by Ripper GC is the perfect starting point for kids to get into golf. We can’t wait to see thousands more Little Rippers pick up a golf club.”

Ripper GC Captain Cam Smith said the entire Ripper Team is excited to partner with the program and inspire the next generation of young golfers.

"The long-term vision of the partnership between MyGolf and Ripper GC is to get as many Aussie kids playing golf as we can,” Smith said.

“Golf is definitely on the rise at the moment and everyone at Ripper GC and Golf Australia want to see it grow even bigger in the future with more kids with clubs in their hand."

MyGolf powered by Ripper GC offers fun-focused programs full of engaging games for kids of all ages and abilities, providing a safe and inclusive environment to help empower kids to discover their full potential in the sport of golf.

The impact is already stretching beyond the fairways. Over 107,000 students engaged in the MyGolf Schools program, a 37% increase from last year.

Girls participation continues to rise as well, with nearly half of all participants in Tasmania being girls.

Whether on the course or in the classroom, MyGolf powered by Ripper GC is shaping the next generation of golfers and making golf more accessible and exciting than ever before.

Find your nearest MyGolf powered by Ripper GC program and sign up for Term 3 programs now.