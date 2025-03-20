Is your daughter ready for MyGolf Girls Month?

20 Mar 2025 | Women and girls | Participation |

April is MyGolf Girls Month, the perfect opportunity to get your daughter involved in one of the fastest growing participation sports in Australia.

During April, golf clubs and facilities across Australia are running free Come & Try sessions to introduce more girls to golf.

These fun, beginner-friendly sessions provide the perfect opportunity for girls to give golf a go in a relaxed and welcoming environment—at no cost.

MyGolf is Australia’s national junior golf program to promote participation in golf, endorsed by Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia.

Facilitated by PGA Professionals and National Program Deliverers at golf clubs and facilities around the country, the program has been designed to ensure children have a fun and safe introduction to golf.

The easiest and fastest way to find a program provider near you, is to