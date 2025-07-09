Indoor and outdoor facilities combine to get young golfers on course

09 Jul 2025 | Participation | Clubs and Facilities |

For those who are just getting into golf, sometimes taking to the course for the first time can be a daunting experience, but an indoor facility in the western suburbs of Melbourne is helping golfers overcome those fears.

During the past few months, Golf Square in Sunshine North has run MyGolf Powered by Ripper GC programs with the end goal of getting young golfers out on course.

The programs were assisted by Golf Australia and the Australian Sports Commission's Play Well grant which is specifically designed to create welcoming sporting environments and drive participation amongst multicultural communities.

Eighty percent of the Golf Square MyGolf programs participants had parents who were born overseas.

Golf Square Manager Brad Alton says indoor golf venues are not only the perfect place to learn the sport, they also foster long-term participation to benefit both indoor and outdoor facilities.

"The biggest advantage here at Golf Square and a simulator venue is how unintimidating it is," he said.

"It’s also very user-friendly. You’re able to come in and book what is really a semi-private booth which is much less intimidating for a first timer."

With the long-term goal in mind, Alton connected with nearby Keilor Public Golf Course, and organised for the final session of the MyGolf Powered by Ripper GC program to be held outdoors on the course.

Having already learnt golf’s basics in a controlled and unintimidating environment, the Little Rippers were fully equipped before even stepping foot on a golf course for the first time.

Many of the participants have taken the opportunity to continue their golfing journeys at Keilor, while still making regular visits to Golf Square as well.

The golf landscape is rapidly changing with technology and alternate offerings on the rise, but Alton's vision and the connection between Golf Square and Keilor demonstrates that every club and facility has its place in fostering long-term golf participation.

