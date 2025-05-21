Golf takes Paige beyond the classroom

21 May 2025 | Australian Golf Foundation | Participation |

While Sarah Douglass-Norris, a PGA Professional based in Adelaide, travels to a number of schools to deliver golf MyGolf programs in Physical Education classes made possible thanks to Sporting Schools, it is rare that a student follows up as persistently as Paige Geggie.

From her first swing in the Wirreanda Secondary School PE class in 2023, Paige was hooked and instantly found what Douglass-Norris describes as "her thing".

"Paige showed a lot of interest and she managed to hit the ball very easily in the first few lessons," Douglass-Norris said.

"I knew she was not a super sporty girl, but this is how golf connects so many people.

"I told her about the AGF program I run at Flagstaff Hill and she signed up and oh my gosh, she's just found her thing."

Paige has now been part of the Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Scholarship program for almost two years, and is slowly but surely reducing her handicap.

"She loves the program, absolutely loves it," Douglass-Norris said.

"Her mum was a bit of a golfer anyway, so they tend to go out together.

"She's competed in lots of our junior competitions we have on Sundays. She's always trying to break her handicap, and she's just a lovely girl to coach."

At 15, Paige is one of the older girls in the AGF program, and Douglass-Norris says she has taken on something of a mentor role for the younger girls.

"I think we're up to about 10 or 11 girls this year in the program, and they're all pretty keen," she said.

"I think it's still really good to have the 15 to 16-year-olds in the program to lead the way for the younger ones.

"I've got some nine-year-olds as well, so it kind of ranges across the board."

Douglass-Norris says that the impact that golf has had on Paige has been such that her self-confidence has gone through the roof, and she loves sharing her new skills, teaching friends and family members.