Geelong junior gets his dad hooked on golf

Neither Siv Vithushen nor his son Maksim had any background in golf when Maksim asked to attend his first MyGolf powered by Ripper GC clinic.

Two years on, both are fully-fledged golf club members determined to lower their handicaps.

Growing up in Sri Lanka, where golf is a sport largely reserved for the elite, Siv never considered it as an option for himself or his family until he came to Australia.

“Golf is only for the elites in Sri Lanka. You need to be making a certain amount of money to be able to access the golf courses,” he said.

“Coming to Australia, to see how accessible golf is, was pretty eye-opening.

“Especially for new people like us who are trying to get into the game, it makes it a lot easier.”

Having tried cricket and not enjoying it too much, Maksim, 10 years old at the time, asked his dad if he could follow in some of his friend’s footsteps and give golf a go.

From there, Siv booked Maksim into a MyGolf clinic at nearby Geelong Golf Club. After a year of drop offs and pick ups, Siv decided he should give the sport a go, too.

“One of our family friends invited us to play at Ocean Grove Golf Club, and at first Maksim and I were sharing his junior clubs,” he said.

“Then I got my own set, we became members at Ocean Grove, and we went from playing once a month, to twice a month until suddenly it was every weekend.

“As we got a bit more serious, Maksim joined the Geelong Golf Academy and I got a few lessons.”

The father-son duo joined Geelong Golf Club earlier this year, and both can be seen multiple times a week at the popular nine-holer.

The pair are each other’s favourite playing partners, and now bond over their shared journeys getting started in the sport, even if it has been at different stages in their lives.

The duo’s story is a further reflection that golf is a sport for life, a sport for all and that everyone is welcome.

