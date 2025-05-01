Brisbane coaches take their lessons on the road

01 May 2025 | Participation | Clubs and Facilities |

In an effort to elevate regional junior golf programs, three PGA Professionals from The Brisbane Golf Club have travelled to regional clubs to impart some wisdom.

The 2022 PGA of Australia Club Professional of the Year, Joe Janison, and two-time PGA of Australia National Coach of the Year – Game Development, Asha Flynn, and professional, Reece McRae recently travelled to Kingaroy and Dalby across three days to run free MyGolf clinics. They were additionally supported on the day by Brisbane Golf Club CEO Geoff Kuehner, and President Deb Kember.

It was idea which came to the Club after hearing Kingaroy President Chris Sarquis speak at the Queensland Industry Awards night.

“Our junior program has gone from strength to strength over the years, and we're fortunate to have Joe Janison and Asha Flynn heavily involved with our juniors,” said Kuehner.

“We are always looking at ways to give more back to golf and when I heard Chris and he said, I can recall it still, he said, ‘It's really hard to create opportunities for junior golf in rural areas’.

Kuehner took the idea to President Kember, the Board and his staff who all shared his enthusiasm, revealing that the trip was just as beneficial for them as it was for the juniors at Kingaroy and Dalby.

“I worked at the (Brisbane) Broncos for 20 years, and we used to do a lot of coaching clinics for rugby league in these rural areas and do an annual western tour,” he said.

“It was great, not only spreading rugby league like we have with golf on this occasion, but it was also really good for staff morale to get out there.

“To see and to teach and meet new people, be on the road together for a few nights. We really enjoyed that element of the week.”

Having grown the junior program at Kingaroy exponentially in his time at the helm, Sarquis says the visit from the Brisbane team has helped refine the program.

“We've put a hell of a lot of work in out here and a lot of rural clubs just need that right person to go around, like what Brisbane did and come out hold a clinic for the juniors,” he said.

“It's really crucial for the game that we develop juniors and more importantly out in the bush because they don't have a lot of opportunity out here.

“Clubs just aren't equipped, they don't have the, and I think it's just expertise in the field, and a lot of people don’t know where to even start or how to get it going.”

While the clinics were a chance for the juniors to learn under two of the best coaches in the country, it was also a chance for the devoted local National Program Deliverers pick up some tips too.

"The pointers provided by the PGA Professionals are helpful for us National Program Deliverers, as well as the juniors," said Kingaroy Junior Coordinator Jane Franklin.

"I was very proud of the way the juniors focussed intently on learning more about how to play golf well. We are all learning more about golf together."

Kingaroy have 11 National Program Deliverers, who regularly have up to 45 eager juniors attending clinics.

Further South at Dalby, Flynn — who is also this year’s Karrie Webb Coaching Scholarship recipient — Janison and McRae, had close to 50 juniors turn out for the MyGolf clinic, some travelling over an hour. PGA professional Heath Garvey runs a junior clinic once a week at Dalby, however resources are stretched thin. Sarquis maintains the visit from the Brisbane coaches was invaluable to both clubs.

"Regional clubs juggle minimal resources and it can become difficult to maintain a junior program," he said.

"With assistance from clubs like Brisbane, we can make a monumental difference for every junior and the future of our club."

The juniors at Dalby were also treated to hometown hero and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia player Lawry Flynn, launching his driver on the range and wowing the crowd.

Thoroughly enjoying the regional road-trip, Flynn and Janison have inspired other clubs to look at ways they can support their smaller counterparts.

If your club is interested in being involved in a similar initiative please contact Golf Australia’s Golf Participation Manager Scott Simons (QLD/NT) at / 0488 668 083.