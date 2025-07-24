Albany GC leading the way in girls golf

24 Jul 2025 | Participation | Clubs and Facilities |

Girls golf in Albany could be set to boom after the club attracted a record level of participants for its girls-only golf program.

In support of MyGolf Girls Month in April, Albany GC staged a free one-off clinic for girls that maxed out at 24 participants – the highest number of any of the 47 clubs involved nationwide.

They followed this up with a four-week program throughout May and June, which saw a further 24 girls sign up – setting another national best in the process.

The level of take-up of the girls-only initiatives was both a surprise and a delight for all at the club, says Albany GC Head Professional Michael Draper.

“The entire club was blown away by the response to the program,” he told GolfWA. “We had such high numbers I had to recruit more coaches to help run the sessions!

“I’m a big fan of the MyGolf Girls programs and we are looking forward to getting on board for another lot this year off the back of this success.”

This positivity was shared by the participants themselves, with young Lucy (one of three Lucys in the program) full of enthusiasm.

“I reckon all my friends should give it a go, because it’s fun,” she said. “I just like hitting the ball because you can hit it really far.”

Keen golfer Richard Miller, meanwhile, was delighted to see daughter Phoebe gaining so much enjoyment from the program’s focus on fun and inclusivity.

“The coaches are really encouraging, everyone’s included and everyone comes away with a smile on their face,” Richard said. “I play golf and it’s something we can do together, and hopefully get better at together!”

Albany Golf Club will be running further MyGolf clinics for boys and girls later in the year. .

View the video below for a glimpse of the fun and friendship that MyGolf has to offer

Photos and video: Ann & Tom Croucher