Muir's time at Katherine Kirk Classic

23 Sep 2025 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

After a year to think about what could have been after finishing third last year, Queenslander Ionna Muir has gone two places better this time around at the Katherine Kirk Classic.

Two of Muir's contemporaries in Sarah Hammett and Grace Rho had dominated the event in recent years, but with both girls aging out of the championship, it was Muir's time to shine.

As a Maroochy River Golf Club member, this event is always a favourite for Muir and this year was her final chance to win the title before she too leaves the junior ranks. It was a dominant performance, with rounds of 72-68-72 around her home track for a 4-under total and a four-shot win.

Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club member Alicia Ludi (73-69-74) finished runner-up at even-par, while Lily McGuiness (Yeppoon) was third at 3-over.

"It's obviously really relieving winning this tournament at my home club in my last year," Muir said.

The win continues a successful year thus far for Muir, headlined by being part of an overall win for Queensland at the Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches.

Run in conjunction with the Katherine Kirk Classic is the Junior Jug, which was this year taken out by the Central Queensland team of Ammeliah Means, Tayla Potter and Amber Hymus (pictured below).

The girls from Central Queensland blitzed the field, finishing with an aggregate score of 12-under, their closest challengers were Brisbane, North Queensland and Gold Coast all at 1-over.

For full scores of the Katherine Kirk Classic,

The Gary Player Classic (boys event) began today at Pacific Golf Club, follow the live scoring