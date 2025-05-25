Mudadana claims course record at Brabazon Trophy

25 May 2025 | Amateur golf |

A birdie barrage has earned Kayun Mudadana the Hankley Common Golf Club course record and given the Sydneysider a shot at victory at the Brabazon Trophy in England.

A Cameron Smith scholarship recipient in 2024, Mudadana had 10 birdies in a round of 8-under 63 in Round 3, putting him just three back of Italian Biagio Andrea Gagliardi (69) and in a tie for fourth in the English Men's Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship.

Tied for 43rd after two rounds, Mudadana had Hankley Common member Chris Brown on the bag on Saturday, Brown’s company along with his local knowledge proving very beneficial.

“It was good to have someone to talk to,” said Mudadana, winner of the South Australia Amateur Classic in March.

“I didn’t have a caddie the last two days, which was a bit boring!

“It was good and Chris was really helpful in areas where I asked.”

The New South Wales Golf Club member wasted little time in making his move on Saturday.

Three birdies out of the blocks were interrupted by a bogey at the par-4 fourth but it was a minor bump in the road.

He birdied five, seven, eight and nine to play the front nine in 6-under 30 but two pars and a bogey on 12 put the course record out of reach by three shots.

Birdies at 13 and 14 put Mudadana back on track, a birdie at the par-4 17th and par at the last enough to claim the outright course record at a club with more than a century of history and where Bobby Locke played Ben Hogan in The Open Champion’s Challenge in October 1953.

“The last couple of days I’ve felt like I played some good golf but just had nothing really going my way,” Mudadana said.

“But today I started the round pretty good. I had a really good front nine and then sort of held it together on the back.”

Mudadana is not the only Cameron Smith Scholarship winner in the mix with one round to play.

Queenslander Billy Dowling made a double-bogey early in his round but responded well with birdies at six, seven, 12 and 13 in a round of 1-under 70.

The Brisbane Golf Club member will start Round 4 in a tie for 12th at 2-under par, five strokes off the lead.

The only other Aussie to make the cut, Kingston Heath’s Abel Eduard, also made a positive move up the leaderboard on day three, shooting 2-under 69 to be tied 34th.