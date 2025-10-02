We’re moving: Golf Australia is going to GOLF.com.au on October 2

02 Oct 2025 | Industry News | Clubs and Facilities | Professional golf | Women and girls | Tournaments | Participation | Amateur golf |

Golf Australia is moving to GOLF.com.au on Thursday, October 2, 2025—the new, unified digital home for golf in Australia. Built in partnership across the industry, GOLF.com.au will serve as the digital home for everyone to connect around the game: from Australia’s 460,000-plus club members, the almost 4 million Australians who played golf last year, newcomers to the sport, fans of the professional tours and the more than 30,000 people who are employed or volunteer in the golf industry, including more than 3,000 PGA Professionals.

What you’ll find on GOLF.com.au

Your personal golfer portal – log in to view your GA Handicap, track your scoring history, follow friends, and monitor your progress over time.

Explore golf experiences near you – from public courses and driving ranges to mini golf, indoor golf, national participation programs, and your nearest PGA Professional for lessons and expert advice.

Follow the game at every level – enjoy full coverage of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, WPGA Tour of Australasia, plus amateur championships and pennant competitions nationwide.

Navigate learning and career pathways – discover opportunities in coaching, club management, turf care, tourism, and more.

Access club and facility resources – including industry updates, committee tools, and operational support.

Master the rules – everything you need to know about learning and applying the rules of golf.

Stay informed and inspired – news, tips, and content to improve your game, follow your favourite Australian golfers, and learn how to get into golf.

Why the move?

Today’s golfers expect convenience and consistency. By bringing Golf Australia together with other legacy sites on GOLF.com.au, we’re making it simpler to find, follow and enjoy every part of the game—on any device, any time.

What’s changing for you?

A new address: from October 2, head to GOLF.com.au for all Golf Australia content. This website will automatically redirect.

Same coverage, better experience: you’ll find the sections you rely on—News, Tournaments & Events, Go Play, Study & Work, and more—now in a clearer navigation with improved search.

Staying connected: keep following us on our regular social channels; our news and updates will appear on GOLF.com.au from launch day.

When it’s happening

October 2, 2025: GOLF.com.au goes live and becomes the new home for Golf Australia online. We can’t wait to welcome you to GOLF.com.au—your new one‑stop home for golf in Australia.

Questions about the new website?

Visit help.golf.com.au for support