Morack Public Golf Course is a picturesque 18 hole course that is open every day of the year, except Christmas Day. The driving range provides 15 undercover bays for golfers to work on their swing plus two teaching bays. At 5247 metres, the course provides an enjoyable challenge with undulating tree lined fairways, small greens, several water hazards and many bunkers. Thanks to innovative and sustainable water use, the course manages to stay remarkably green throughout the year. Morack Golf Course is entirely self-sufficient by using water from its own dam and drought resistant turf in key areas. Indigenous plants have been added to improved areas of the course as a finishing touch and people should find it a great golfing experience and a real pleasure to play. The golf shop provides an extensive range of golf equipment. PGA-trained staff at the shop specialise in club fitting which will ensure golfers get the right equipment.