Monash Country Club to host Australian Senior Amateur

02 Jul 2025 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

The Australian Senior Amateur is headed to New South Wales in 2025 with the magnificent facility at Monash Country Club playing the host.

The best senior (50 and over women, 55 and over men) amateurs in the country will rendezvous on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, 45 minutes’ drive north of the CBD.

Golf Australia announced the venue today, along with the dates for this year’s championship - October 14-16.

For the fifth year in a row, the national senior amateur will be played with men and women competing on the same course for separate championships over 54 holes.

The 2025 event will also see the introduction of prize money with the top five finishers in each field sharing in a minimum prize pool of $4000.

“We are honoured to be hosting the Australian Senior Amateur this October at Monash Country Club,” said Acting General Manager Daniel Paton.

“With panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and a layout that rewards strategy and precision, we believe Monash will offer a true test of championship golf.

“The timing of the event is particularly special, as it coincides with our 75th anniversary, a significant milestone in the club’s proud history. Our members are equally excited to see the course presented at its best and to be part of such a significant occasion."

Therese Magdulski, Golf Australia’s General Manager of Events and Operations, said: “Monash Country Club will be an amazing venue for the Australian Senior Amateur.

“We are incredibly grateful a club with the reputation of Monash has agreed to host our pinnacle senior event.

“We anticipate the event will attract a highly competitive field as this is the first time hosting on the east coast since the championship combined men and women in the same field.”

The host club is sure to be well represented with three members currently within the top five of the Senior Women’s Order of Merit as well as a host of strong players on the men’s side.

Mark Allen (Drouin) will be hoping to defend the title he won last year at Links Lady Bay, as will Gemma Dooley (New South Wales) who won in a playoff against three-time champion Sue Wooster (The National).

for further event information and to enter.