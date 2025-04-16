Mixed golf event added to LA Olympic Games schedule

16 Apr 2025 | Tournaments | Professional golf |

Australia will have an extra option in its quest for a first Olympic Games golf medal at Los Angeles 2028.

The International Golf Federation today confirmed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board had approved the addition of an Olympic Golf Mixed Team Event.

It will complement the Men’s Individual Olympic Golf Competition and the Women’s Individual Olympic Golf Competition with all three Olympic Golf events to be contested at The Riviera Country Club at the LA28 Games.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to see a Mixed-Team Event added to the programme for Los Angeles 2028,” said IGF Executive Director Antony Scanlon.

“Golf was incredibly successful at Paris 2024, and as we continue building on the momentum from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, we’re excited to bring even more attention to our sport through this additional format.

“The athletes were very enthusiastic about their desire to play with their compatriots, and we look forward to watching them compete together in Los Angeles.”

The Mixed Team Event will be contested as a 36-hole competition – 18 holes of foursomes (alternate shot) for the first round, followed by 18 holes of four-ball (best ball) for the final round.

There will be a maximum of one team per country, with teams comprised of one male and one female who are already qualified for the Men’s and Women’s Individual Olympic Golf Competitions.

In last year’s Paris Olympic, Australia was represented by Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, Jason Day and Min Woo Lee.

The Mixed Team Event will take place after the four-round Men’s Individual Olympic Golf Competition, and prior to the four-round Women’s Individual Olympic Golf Competition.

The addition of the Mixed-Team Event marks the first Olympic Golf team competition since the 1904 Games.

Golf is one of six sports – joining archery, athletics, gymnastics, rowing and table tennis – to add a mixed gender competition for LA28.