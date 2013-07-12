Mitchell gets 2025 Outback Queensland Masters underway

23 Jun 2025 | Outback Queensland Masters | Participation |

The fairways were fun, and the swings were spirited as Mitchell officially teed off the 2025 Outback Queensland Masters (OQM) over the weekend, launching a 1900km golfing odyssey across Outback Queensland on the road to a million-dollar grand finale.

Kicking off in true outback style, Mitchell welcomed players from across Australia, and even as far as Germany for the first leg of what’s now the world’s richest amateur golf event, with a jaw-dropping $1 million hole-in-one challenge and multiple $10,000 prize holes, including the highly anticipated guaranteed nearest-the-pin prize in Karumba.

Among the crowd were Andreas and Katrin Lief, two enthusiastic players who flew in from Germany to take part.

“I’m not the best, but I’m the funniest golfer,” Andreas Lief quipped, winning hearts if not trophies.

Hosted across six weekends from June 21 to July 27, the OQM takes competitors beyond the green, through the stories, scenery, and spirit of Outback Queensland. From Mitchell to Karumba, the journey includes stops in Augathella, Blackall, Alpha, and Richmond, each offering its own take on regional hospitality and sand green charm.

“The Outback Queensland Masters is more than golf, it’s a celebration of community, colour, and connection,” said Ryan Bailey, Events Coordinator for Queensland and Northern Territory at Golf Australia.

“This being the grand finale year makes it even more special. We’re putting Outback Queensland on the golfing map while encouraging everyone, no matter their handicap, to give it a go.”

Community is at the heart of the OQM, and nowhere was that more evident than at the junior golf clinic hosted in Mitchell. Led by PGA Pro Scott Simons, the free clinics are offered at every Outback Qld Masters stop, giving young locals a chance to take their first swing.

“To have 32 kids turn up in a small town like Mitchell is just brilliant,” said Scott.

“We had kids aged five to 14, some trying golf for the first time, others already weekend regulars at the local course. It shows real promise for the future of the sport out here.”

With the first swing now taken, the 2025 Outback Queensland Masters is well underway. Over 1000 players are following it to its next stop in Augathella, each one chasing the ultimate amateur dream: the million-dollar hole-in-one finale in Karumba.

Presented by Golf Australia, the Outback Queensland Masters is proudly supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland.

RESULTS – ORANGE JACKET WINNERS

Women's: Margaret Elliott (Forster-Tuncurry Golf Club) 43 points

Men's: Wayne Berginey (Pioneer Valley Golf Club) 42 points

OFFICIAL PROGRAM

2025 EVENT SCHEDULE

Event 1 Mitchell – June 21 & 22

Event 2 Augathella – June 28 & 29

Event 3 Blackall – July 5 & 6

Event 4 Alpha – July 12 & 13

Event 5 Richmond – July 19 & 20

Event 6 Karumba – July 25, 26, & 27