Aussies on Tour: Minjee Lee second after epic duel in Canada

25 Aug 2025 | Professional golf |

Minjee Lee’s sensational 2025 season on the LPGA Tour almost produced another title with the Australian only falling a shot behind Canada’s Brooke Henderson in the CPKC Women’s Open in Ontario.

Henderson closed with a 4-under 68 at Mississauga Golf and Country Club to finish at 15-under-par, while Lee had a 68.

In a thrilling back nine duel, the Canadian broke a tie for the lead with a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th. On the short par-4 17th, she followed Lee's 13-foot birdie putt with a 12-footer of her own to keep the lead.

“I love playing with Minjee. She's a great friend and she is a really tough competitor. I knew today was going to be really tough playing with her,” Henderson said.

“She also has an amazing presence on the course that was really calming and relaxing, so I feel like it was a great pairing for me to have that kind of peace and calmness.”

Although she was denied a second title for the year, the runner-up finish sees Lee eat further into Jeeno Thitikul’s lead in the season-long Race to the CME Globe standings. The 320 points she gained leaves the three-time major champion just 54 points behind the Thai.

"I had a solid performance .... I kind of got outplayed I guess," Lee said.

On the PGA TOUR Champions, Australian Cameron Percy took a share of third place, three shots behind the winner, American Stewart Cink, while Steve Allan and David Bransdon finished in equal eighth.

Percy moved up five places to 12th in the Charles Schwab Cup rankings, while Allan consolidated seventh position and Bransdon climbed to 50th.

On the DP World Tour, former Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit champion Kazuma Kobori finished as runner-up in the British Masters, closing with a 7-under-par 65, including a back nine of 30.

Meanwhile, NSW pro Austin Bautista logged another strong finish on the Sunshine Coast in Africa, finishing T3 in the SunBet Challenge.

LPGA Tour

CPKC Women's Open

Mississaugua Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario

1 Brooke Henderson 71-66-65-67—269 $US412,500

2 Minjee Lee 69-67-66-68—270 $US252,744

T5 Lydia Ko (NZ) 70-70-68-67—275 $US103,782

T15 Robyn Choi 73-70-68-68—279 $US36,254

T27 Grace Kim 71-69-67-74—281 $US21,817

T57 Cassie Porter 71-72-72-71—286 $US7,492

T71 Gabriela Ruffels 70-72-77-72—291 $US5673

MC Hannah Green 74-73—147

MC Stephanie Kyriacou 73-74—147

MC Hira Naveed 71-76—147

DP World Tour

Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo

The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England

1 Alex Noren 68-72-65-67—272 €513,490.95

T2 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 69-68-71-65—273 €261,276.28

T24 Jason Scrivener 72-72-70-68—282 €32,319.72

T33 Elvis Smylie 71-67-77-69—284 €22,125.42

MC Danny List 72-73—145

MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 73-73—146

MC Daniel Gale 76-70—146

MC Harrison Endycott 74-74—148

MC David Micheluzzi 71-81—152

LIV Golf

Teams Championship

The Cardinal at St John’s, Michigan

1 Legion XIII

9 Ripper GC

PGA TOUR Champions

The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan

1 Stewart Cink 62-71-68—201 $US330,000

Won on the first hole of sudden-death playoff

T3 Steven Alker (NZ) 64-75-65—204 $132,000

T3 Cameron Percy 67-67-70—204 $132,000

T8 Steve Allan 69-72-66—207 $60,500

T8 David Bransdon 71-68-68—207 $60,500

T18 Mark Hensby 66-68-75—209 $28,343

T30 Greg Chalmers 75-68-68—211 $16,940

T46 Rod Pampling 72-71-71—214 $7,260

T46 Richard Green 70-73-71—214 $7,260

T65 John Senden 74-72-72—218 $2,640

T65 Michael Wright 73-71-74—218 $2,640

T68 Brendan Jones 70-71-78—219 $2,134

Ladies European Tour

Hills Open

Hills Golf & Sports Club, Sweden

1 Meja Ortengren (a) 68-69-70—207 ------

T8 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 67-72-74—213 €7,700

T11 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 69-72-73—214 €6,750

T14 Kelsey Bennett 72-70-74—216 €5,314.29

T21 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 73-72-72—217 €4,545

T23 Whitney Hillier 76-72-70—218 €3,529.09

T23 Sarah Kemp 76-73-69—218 €3,529.09

MC Amy Walsh 75-78—153

Japan Golf Tour

ISPS HANDA Summer Golf Battle

Hokkaido Brooks Country Club, Hokkaido

1 Satoshi Kodaira 67-64-70-63—264 ¥42.6m

T56 Denzel Ieremia 70-67-72-73—282 ¥503,390

MC Brad Kennedy 70-69—139

MC Michael Hendry 69-71—140

PGA TOUR Americas

Manitoba Open

Breezy Bend Country Club, Winnipeg, Manitoba

MC Grant Booth 71-71—142

Sunshine Tour

SunBet Challenge – Times Square

Wingate Park Country Club, Pretoria

1 Jonathan Broomhead 69-66-68—203

Won in sudden-death playoff

T3 Austin Bautista 69-65-71—205

Epson Tour

Dream First Bank Charity Classic

Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Garden City, Kansas

1 Yana Wilson 67-71-67—205 $30,000

T14 Soo Jin Lee 74-70-67—211 $2,894

T67 Jennifer Elliott 75-68-76—219 $586

MC Su Oh 75-74—149

MC Jess Whitting 76-75—151

HotelPlanner Tour

The Dutch Futures

The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands

1 Filippo Celli 71-71-62-65—269 €48,000

T50 Sam Jones (NZ) 68-72-71-73—284 €1,176

MC Hayden Hopewell 71-75—146

Legends Tour

Grass & Co. English Legends

Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire, England

1 Steve Webster 68-66-73—207

T20 Scott Hend 75-68-72—215

T28 Michael Campbell (NZ) 76-68-73—217

T46 Stephen Leaney 75-74-73—222

T52 Michael Long (NZ) 75-74-76—225