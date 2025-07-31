Minjee’s major motivation

31 Jul 2025 | Professional golf | Women and girls | Tournaments | Golf Australia |

There is plenty of potentially big moments on offer for Australian golf at the final major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open, played across the links of Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales this week.

Among the varied storylines that already have, and could, emerge are the record Australian contingent on the LPGA Tour managing nine starters this week, a third straight women’s major title for that group and potentially the career grand slam to Minjee Lee.

Unsure whether to be labelled veterans, older sisters, or otherwise, Lee and Hannah Green are, somewhat remarkably, the experienced campaigners of the group at just 29 and 28 respectively.

Green remains one of the top players of the generation having claimed her major win some six years ago, while Lee got her major tally started later before reaching three by joining her West Australian mate as a KPMG Women’s PGA Champion two majors ago.

Although there are five women’s majors, to follow in Rory McIlroy’s 2025 example of capturing the career grand slam, LPGA players are only required to hold four trophies. Lee three quarters of the way there, with either the Women’s Open or Chevron Championship ensuring her spot in the Hall of Fame.

The achievement certainly one Lee has her eye on before she finishes what is already an outstanding career.

“I mean all the majors are a great motivator for me. So yes, I definitely want to win it at some stage and be able to get the Career Grand Slam. That would be absolutely amazing,” Lee told Australian media of the British major in Wales this week.

To do that, Lee will have to traverse a windswept links with long rough, well-placed bunkers and typical elements like blind shots, with the Royal Fremantle product a proven performer on the linksland of Britain. Minjee owning seven finishes inside the top 25, five of which were 10th or better.

“I think it's going to be a really great challenge. I think you have to be really strong off the tees … There's a lot of shots that go up into the air and the green's a little bit lower, so you can't really see where they land,” the world No.5 said of Porthcawl.

“It just feels like it's going to be a great trip, just a good test.”

The test will also be in an incredibly strong field where the likes of world No.1 Nelly Korda will also chase her maiden AIG Women’s Open and even finishing top Australian is a tough ask during Australian golf’s latest display of punching well above its weight.

“I think so,” said Lee, who has a worst finish at the majors this year of tied for 22nd, when asked if she was part of a golden age for Australian women’s golf.

“Kind of feels like more of a full circle moment now that I get to see, I mean, I've seen them since their amateur days and junior days, so now they're on circuit with me. So no, it's really great to see them all doing pretty well and settling down on the Tour now, so all settling in.”

All four rounds of the AIG Women's Open will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo.