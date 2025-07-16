Min Woo refreshed and ready for Open tilt

16 Jul 2025 | Professional golf | Tournaments | Golf Australia |

Like many Australians, Min Woo Lee spent Sunday watching The Amundi Evian Championship to see if sibling, Minjee, could win a second consecutive major championship, before Grace Kim joined the major winning club.

Supporting his sister is hardly new for the younger Lee, however, in previous years such an opportunity wouldn’t have been possible with Min Woo a regular at, and past champion of, the Genesis Scottish Open, the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR co-sanctioned warm up for The Open.

Lee watched Kim triumph before heading out on course at Royal Portrush late Sunday with fellow West Australians Ryan Peake and Curtis Luck having skipped Scotland after a busy year, during which he claimed a maiden PGA TOUR win and experienced mixed form.

“I just played a lot of golf and I think talking to a few people, some people take it off and we were just trying to do something different this year,” Lee told Australian media of the Scottish Open decision on Tuesday in Northern Ireland.

“Obviously it's very weather dependent here in either Scotland or Ireland, so we wanted to be fresh coming into this week and I had a great week leading up to this tournament, played a lot of courses and also went to a couple of events.

“It is a funny one because I have won there and I do love the course, but yeah, I've been playing a lot and I felt really burnt out kind of playing the signature events and there were very tough courses.”

Lee took the chance of a week off to attend Wimbledon and the Formula 1, before heading to Ireland with his team, including Australian amateur Zach Capelli, a fellow West Australian and regular playing partner at home who is acting as a partial cure for occasional pangs of homesickness.

“I think just having him is great. I want to go back home, but when I'm at home, he's with me, not 24/7, but really close to that,” Lee said of Capelli a budding professional himself.

“So it's good to have a piece of home, come over here on the other side of the world and just be there. When I'm with him, I laugh way more than usual and that's just something that I've not had over the last couple months, especially playing tough golf.”

Beyond the presence of a friendly face and inspiration of another women’s major win, another advantage for Lee this week will be his caddie, Bo Martin, who helped guide the 27-year-old to his first win on the game’s biggest Tour.

Clearly an asset since picking up Lee’s bag, Martin’s value will rise to another level this week at Portrush, where he was the bagman for Shane Lowry’s Open triumph in 2019.

With practice interrupted on Monday due to lightning in the area, the combination of arriving early and the experience of his caddie have Lee well placed for the first round Thursday when he goes out alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Russel Henley.

“Obviously we've only played once or twice here, so just getting familiar with the course, but he knows every in and out really,” Lee said of Martin.

“He says, don't go here, don't go there. And it's just having that trust and having the freedom I guess. I think it is just nice to have that sense of knowing where, I guess you can say we're one or two days ahead of other people.”

Whether Min Woo can follow Martin’s advice will of course determine his success, however the almost ever present wind and course layout have the 27-year-old believing he holds another advantage in the final men’s major of the year.

“I think it's pretty demanding off the tee. You need to think your way around, so not too many drivers,” he said of Royal Portrush which hosts The Open for a third time this week.

“I played the back nine and I probably only hit one or two drivers, so a lot of irons off the tees, which is quite nice. I like that. I like my 2-iron and I think it's going to be a weapon this week.”

All four rounds of The 153rd Open Championship will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo. Round 1 coverage begins at 3:30pm Thursday AEST.