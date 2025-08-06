Club & Facility Support
06 Aug 2025

Watts crowned champion in Canada

by Contributor

Michele-Watts-canada_image
Reigning Australian Open Champion Michele Watts wins big in Canada.

By Ashley Blyth

Australian golfer Michele Watts, the reigning Australian Open Blind Golf Champion, alongside caddie Michelle Bloxham, has claimed the Women's Champion title at the ISPS Handa Canadian Open Blind Golf, held in Ontario, Canada.

The tournament, which saw over 70 golfers from 14 nations compete, is a premier event on the international blind golf calendar and serves as the lead-up to the International Blind Golf Association (IBGA) World Blind Golf Championship, to be played this week at The Greens at Renton Golf Course.

Watts’ exceptional play, coupled with the precise guidance of caddie Michelle Bloxham, proved decisive in overcoming a world-class field.

“This victory is a tremendous honour,” said Watts. “The Canadian Open is a key event in the lead-up to the World Championships. I’m proud to represent Australia, and incredibly grateful for the support of my caddie, Michelle Bloxham.”

The IBGA World Blind Golf Championship will see the world’s best blind and vision-impaired golfers compete, demonstrating the sport’s unique blend of skill, teamwork, and resilience.

