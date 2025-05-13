Melbourne Golf Park coaches meet demand with road trip to Robinvale

13 May 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

Golf in Robinvale is booming, and the demand for professional coaching has never been higher.

Located near the Murray River in north-west Victoria, Robinvale Golf Club recently played host to two highly regarded golf coaches who made the long journey from Melbourne Golf Park, Craig Spence and Joel Ward, to lend their expertise alongside ex-local Alisdair Nolan.

They created an unforgettable experience for local players looking to improve their game.

The coaching team’s one-on-one lessons were fully booked out, while eager young golfers enjoyed junior clinics held across the weekend.

With golf’s rising popularity in the region, the club has faced challenges in providing consistent coaching to meet the community’s needs. However, the weekend sessions proved that Robinvale is home to passionate golfers eager to learn and improve.

“The response has been incredible,” Robinvale’s CEO Fraser Bayne said.

“We can’t thank Craig, Joel, and Alisdair enough for making the trip and helping our golfers refine their skills.

“The feedback has been nothing but positive.”

A second visit soon followed with Spence and Ward this time conducting a free junior clinic and individual private lessons.

The club’s budding young golfers were taken back to the basics and then let loose on the course to test their ability across all phases of the game including, hitting from under the course’s numerous trees.

Following the clinic, close to 20 players took advantage of the expertise of the coaches with private lessons.

Robinvale is working with the coaches to come back to the club in the future as well as planning more free events for its junior golfers.

The Robinvale Golf Club is committed to growing the number of junior golfers in the Club. If you have a child or know someone interested in taking up golf, please contact Fraser Bayne on