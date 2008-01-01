Golf Course ID: 61014, 0 hole
Maylands Peninsula GC
Public course
Golf course
Driving range
This 5,616 metre, 71 par Golf Course is set on the banks of the Swan River, 10 minutes from Perth with stunning City-Scape views. Fresh water lakes and gentle undulations make the golf course challenging and picturesque. The course is set out on the old Perth (Maylands) Airport and each hole is named after one of Australia’s Aviation Pioneers.
Golf Ratings
Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...
Contact Details
Swan Bank Road
Maylands WA 6051