Banner

Golf Course ID: 61014, 0 hole

Maylands Peninsula GC

Public course
Golf course
Driving range

This 5,616 metre, 71 par Golf Course is set on the banks of the Swan River, 10 minutes from Perth with stunning City-Scape views. Fresh water lakes and gentle undulations make the golf course challenging and picturesque. The course is set out on the old Perth (Maylands) Airport and each hole is named after one of Australia’s Aviation Pioneers.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...

Contact Details

Swan Bank Road
Maylands WA 6051

08 9370 3211
Golf Australia NEW LOGO White Mono_logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use