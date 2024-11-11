Maximum fun at Adelaide 'Mini Golf Max'

11 Nov 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

Already boasting one of Adelaide's most popular — and largest — driving ranges, Drummond Golf at West Beach has added an impressive new mini golf course specially designed to stand out amongst the crowd.

The course has been named "Mini Golf Max", which is appropriate given it is now the largest mini golf course in South Australia at 2500 square metres.

It has been open to the public for two weeks, with a steady flow of golfers keen to be one of the first to make an ace.

Franchisee owner Peter Radford said a lot of research and consideration went into the course design to ensure it provided something for all levels of golfers.

"We've built the golf course to cater for both better players and improving players right through to Johnny 7-year-old and mum and dad," he said.

"Mini golf courses have evolved over the last few years to be more and more golf hole looking, rather than something that's brick edged and has rocks and boulders.

"We wanted every hole to be potentially hole-able, and we also wanted to have four playing options on every hole, so two tees, and two pins with varying degrees of difficulty, which the designer has achieved."

With the driving range establishing itself over 15 years as one of the best places for South Australian golfers to hone their skills, the arrival of Mini Golf Max broadens Drummond Golf West Beach's group offering.

"We've got seven golf courses within seven kilometres of us, so we have always been more focussed on that individual experience rather than the shared offering that those courses provide," Radford said.

"We're rectifying that now with the mini golf and also the new development we've got, the new building we've got going in.

“This will have bookable bays with food and beverage offering, which will be undercover and with technology tracking.

"We'll still have our offering to the game development players, the individual experienced players, but we'll have much more diverse offering for the shared experience now.

"People having been loving it. Everyone finds it very refreshing."

