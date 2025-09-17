Marrickville set for much needed upgrade

17 Sep 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

An icon of the Inner West, Marrickville Golf Course, will get its links on par with the wider community with a $269,500 grant from the NSW Government to connect its clubhouse to the mains sewer.

The 84-year-old golf course is a treasured urban green space that provides a shared accessible recreational area for golfers, dog walkers, pedestrians, runners, and environmental volunteers.

The club’s growing popularity as a social and community hub has placed increased pressure on its ageing septic system.

The clubhouse is not currently connected to the public sewer system and relies on two old septic tanks, one of which failed and discharged wastewater onto the course impacting golfers, recreational walkers and presenting an environmental risk to the nearby Cooks River.

Crown Lands in the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) will provide the grant from its Crown Reserves Improvement Fund (CRIF) to Inner West Council to solve the problem by connecting the clubhouse to the mains sewer.

The NSW Government funding to connect the clubhouse will pave the way for further upgrades to the golf course precinct funded by the Federal Government.

Marrickville Golf Course is on Crown land leased to Marrickville Golf, Sporting & Community Club (MGSC Club) by the Council as the appointed Crown land manager, with the clubhouse leased from Crown Lands.

The CRIF supports Crown land managers by providing funding for repairs, maintenance and improvements on Crown reserves to deliver outcomes that benefit the community, boost the economy, and support cultural, sporting and recreational life of NSW.

Marrickville Golf Club President Andrew Tighe said:

“Connecting the clubhouse to the sewer mains will make a big difference for us as a community club as it’s important that we operate efficiently and ensure people’s health and safety.

“It’s great to have capacity to resolve this legacy septic issue and pave the way for the future development of our community facilities.”

Member for Summer Hill Jo Haylen said:

“I’ve been a longtime supporter of the community golf club at Marrickville and was pleased to work with Minister Kamper and Inner West Council to secure funding for the sewer upgrade to benefit our area and preserve healthy recreational access to this iconic Crown reserve.

“Marrickville Golf Course has served the Inner West for many decades as an affordable public course that accommodates golfers, joggers, dog-walkers and more from the local community, with a focus on preserving our natural biodiversity along the Cooks River.”

Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said:

“The NSW Government is building better communities and investing in Crown reserves like Marrickville Golf Course to deliver better outcomes for the public, community organisations and the environment.

“This funding will provide a long-term solution that will help Marrickville Golf Club continue to host community events and provide a welcoming space for locals and visitors.”