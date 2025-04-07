Many hands keep Keperra on track

07 Apr 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

With its club championships scheduled for the day ex-tropical Cyclone Alfred was due to hit mainland Australia, and with the prestigious Keperra Bowl just weeks away, the devastating weather couldn't have come at a worse time for Keperra Country Golf Club.

As club General Manager Gavin Lawrence details, the club was not spared of significant damage.

"The cyclone brought extreme rainfall and strong winds, leaving much of the course inaccessible due to flooding and fallen debris," he said.

"We were forced to close from Thursday, March 6, until Monday, March 17, with certain areas remaining unreachable until Wednesday, March 11.

"Bunkers were washed out, drainage systems were overwhelmed, mud and river gravel covered multiple fairways, bridges were damaged, and significant tree damage required immediate attention."

The extent of the damage was unfortunately common for golf courses across South-East Queensland, but with such important events on the horizon, Keperra was keen to fast-track the recovery, a process only made possible by volunteering members.

"Our volunteers played a crucial role, contributing over 100 hours of labour to assist with the cleanup," Lawrence said.

"They worked alongside staff to clear debris, reinstate bunkers, and help restore the course to a playable condition.

"Their efforts ensured that the club’s course maintenance professionals could focus on the more specialised and complex restoration tasks."

With the volunteers helping Keperra's grounds staff, the club was able to go ahead with the Keperra Bowl as scheduled, and have since help its club championships as well.

"One of the most inspiring aspects was how members stepped up without hesitation. Some even took time off work to help with the cleanup, showing their dedication to the club," said Lawrence.

"The teamwork between volunteers, staff, and hospitality workers created an incredible sense of community during a difficult period.

"This experience has truly highlighted that volunteers are the heart of sports clubs. Their support ensured a faster recovery, reduced financial strain, and strengthened our ability to bounce back quickly."

"Encouraging this spirit of contribution and shared responsibility builds a resilient, connected community that thrives well beyond the crisis."