Former Aust Junior champ takes charge at Asia-Pacific Championship

08 Mar 2025 | Amateur golf |

Melbourne-based Malaysian Jeneath Wong has control of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship after the third round in Vietnam today.

The former Australian Junior Girls champion, who attends Pepperdine University in the United States, turned in a 7-under-par 64 in favourable scoring conditions at Hoiana Shores Golf Club to move to 15-under overall and three shots clear of Korean duo Soomin Oh (66) and Sumin Hong (69).

Victoria’s Jazy Roberts rallied on the back nine with three birdies to shoot a 1-under 70 and hold a share of fourth position, six shots adrift of the lead.

“It was really fun especially playing with Jazy. I've known her for a while so it's good,” Wong said.

“We played tournaments together when we were 10-years-old and now we get to play together again.”

Fellow Australian Sarah Hammett climbed to a share of 11th thanks to Saturday 66 but at 6-under overall she looks to be too far back to contend.

“My game is feeling pretty good. The first round my putter wasn't quite on, and then the last few days I've been rolling some really good putts, so I'm really happy where that's at,” the Queensland 18-year-old said.

Fellow Aussies Lion Higo (T23, 2-under), Hannah Reeves (28th, even-par) and Ella Scaysbrook (42nd, 4-over) are further back in the field.

The winner at Hoiana Shores will be invited to compete in three of this year’s major championships – the AIG Women’s Open, Amundi Evian Championship and the Chevron Championship – as well as the Hana Financial Group Championship, ISPS HANDA Australian Open, the 122nd Women's Amateur Championship and, by tradition, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.