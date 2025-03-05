Major mindset for Hammett in Vietnam

05 Mar 2025 | Amateur golf |

She only arrived at Hoiana Shores Golf Club late on Monday night, but Queenslander Sarah Hammett is already feeling the buzz wearing the Aussie green and gold on the eve of the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) in Vietnam.

Having been part of the Australia team in last year's WAAP too, Hammett is no stranger to the prestigious event, but with no Australian having triumphed since its inception in 2018, the pressure is evident.

The big-ticket items on offer for the winner this week is a start in three major championships – the AIG Women’s Open, Amundi Evian Championship and the Chevron Championship – a prize Hammett says is hard to ignore.

"There's definitely a lot on the line this week," she said. "Winning would be, I don't even know, it would be crazy."

Hammett is one of six Australians in the field this week, and walked away from a practice round with Lion Higo and Nadene Gole today very impressed with the host venue.

That trio joined by Ella Scaysbrook, Jazy Roberts and Hannah Reeves in Australian colours this week.

"The course is so pure," Hammett said.

"It's definitely a lot different to what I am used to, but it's super cool.

"It's a little bit longer and if the wind gets up it'll be a little bit challenging, but I think that will be good.

"The greens are huge. They're the biggest greens I have ever seen and so hilly, so I think speed and everything has to be pretty dialled this week."

Further invitations are on offer for the winner in Vietnam, including a start in the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, and an invitation to play in the Augusta National Women's Amateur, the latter a rare privilege Hammett has already received.

"That was pretty unexpected," the Gold Coast product said.

"I thought after I saw everyone else had got theirs, I thought, 'Oh, okay, maybe next year I'll work towards that'.

"Then I got a call from a US number and I was like, 'Oh, strange'. I didn't return it straight away until I got a message and I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'.

"It's something that I've wanted to play for so long and just being able to go there and play that tournament means so much to me."

Hammett will play a lot of her golf in the US this year, having committed to University of South Carolina, however the focus this week is mastering the coastal layout at Hoiana Shores.

Follow all the live scoring from Vietnam live