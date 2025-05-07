BLOG: Australian Interstate Teams Matches final

07 May 2025 | Amateur golf |

Here's what unfolded in the Australian Interstate Teams Matches final between New South Wales and Queensland at Melville Glades.

Final result

New South Wales 6.5 defeated Queensland 1.5

The undefeateds (updated)

Here's the list of players who didn't lose a game through the week - Amelia Harris (Vic), Jye Halls (NSW), Wesley Hinton (Qld) and Rachel Lee (NSW).

O'Donovan finishes the job

Match 1: Declan O'Donovan (NSW) has defeated Billy Dowling (Qld) 2&1 after a tremendous tussle, leaving the final margin at NSW 6.5-Qld 1.5. Chase Oberle gaining the only outright point for the Queenslanders.

A halved match

Match 5: Kayun Mudadana (NSW) wins the 18th to square his match with Wes Hinton (Qld)

Dowling fights on

Match 8: Billy Dowling (Qld) birdies 16 to stay alive against Declan O'Donovan in a topsy-turvy anchor game. O'Donovan is 2up.

NSW are the champions!

There are hugs on the 16th green at Melville Glades where Ella Scaysbrook has defeated Hannah Reeves to clinch the 2025 Interstate Teams Matches for New South Wales. They regain the trophy they last held in 2023. Rachel Lee and Declan O'Donovan were also in that '23 squad. Congrats to NSW who finished second in the round-robin matches and then beat No.1 seeds Queensland. The four NSW women were all victorious in the final.

Fifth point for NSW

Match 2: Ella Scaysbrook (NSW) defeated Hannah Reeves (Qld) 3&2

Anchor match update

Match 1: Two pars on 15 for O'Donovan and Dowling. The NSW star leads by three holes.

Still on course Match 5: Wes Hinton (Qld) 1 up after 16

Match 2: Ella Scaysbrook (NSW) 3up after 15

Match 1: Declan O'Donovan (NSW) 3up after 13

Hinton regains the lead

Match 5: Keperra's Wesley Hinton (Qld) is back to 1up after 16 against Kayan Mudadana (NSW) as he tries to stay unbeaten for the week in what looks to be a lost cause for Queensland

NSW need just one more point

The title is within touching distance for NSW. Of the three matches left on the course at Melville Glades, they lead in two and are square in the other.

Fourth point for NSW

Match 3: Jye Halls (NSW) defeated Lincoln Morgan (Qld) 4&3

Halls in control

Match 3: Jye Halls (NSW) is now 4up on Lincoln Morgan (Qld) with four to play. NSW just about across the line.

Third point for NSW

Match 4: Rachel Lee (NSW) defeated Shyla Singh (Qld) 5&4

Pic: Sophie Eppelstun of NSW

Halls consolidates

Match 3: But it's bad news for Queensland in the second last men's clash with Jye Halls winning the 12th to go 3up in what could be the decisive game. Overall NSW 6.5-Qld 1.5. In the clubhouse: NSW 2 Qld 1

Dowling pegs one back

Match 1: Billy Dowling (Qld) claims the 11th in his must-win clash with Declan O'Donovan whose lead is down to one hole.

First point for Qld

Match 7: Chase Oberle (Qld) defeated Coby Carruthers (NSW) 4&3

Second point for NSW

Match 6: Sophie Eppelstun (NSW) defeated Ionna Muir (Qld) 5&4

The games Qld need to turn around

For Queensland to take the title, they need Billy Dowling and Lincoln Morgan to fight back from their two-hole deficits, otherwise it's NSW who will emerge as the champions.

Scaysbrook on top

Match 2: It's looking more and more like a cleansweep for the NSW women. Ella Scaysbrook (pictured above) now leads Hannah Reeves by three holes with seven to play.

Hinton back in front

Match 3: Queenslander Wes Hinton takes the 12th and leads Kayun Mudadana by one hole. A glimmer of hope for the northerners. Overall: NSW 6-2

First point for NSW

Match 8: Annika Rathbone (NSW) defeated Grace Rho (Qld) 4&3

Getting tough for Qld

With NSW leading 6.5-1.5 and all matches now on the back nine, it's going to be hard for Queensland to get back on terms.

Lee looking ominous

Match 5: With all eight matches onto the back nine, NSW's Rachel Lee looks in dominating form. She takes another hole to go 5-up over Shyla Singh as the Blues' women seek to put the first points on the board for their team.

First points look set for NSW

Grace Rho has lipped out her par putt at the 14th to give Annika Rathbone of NSW a 4-up advantage, with the first match on course now dormie and headed to the 15th tee. Meanwhile, in the final match Declan O'Donovan breaks the deadlock and takes a 1-up advantage over Billy Dowling to make Queensland's projected lead 6.5-1.5.

Rathbone fortunate to maintain lead

Match 8: In the first match on course, Annika Rathbone of NSW is lucky to maintain her 3-up lead over Grace Rho. A mis-hit first chip from Rathbone meant she needed to scramble to earn a half at 13 with her Queensland opponent. Five holes left to play but Rho will need to start winning holes if it is to go that far.

Oberle extends his advantage

Match 7: Queensland's Chase Oberle makes a par at the 12th to take the hole and extend his advantage to 3-up over Coby Carruthers, however, it doesn't change the overall sore, with NSW still leading 6-2 with the women doing the heavy lifting.

Momentum is back with NSW

Match 2: NSW now lead all four women's matches after Ella Scaysbrook takes the eighth against Hannah Reeves. NSW's overall lead is back to 6-2

Halls goes further in front

Match 3: Qld's Lincoln Morgan concedes the ninth and is now 2down against the Australian Amateur champion, Jye Halls.

Epplestun 4up

Match 6: NSW's Sophie Eppelstun continues to build her lead over Ionna Muir. She's now four holes ahead with just seven to play as we hit 3pm at Melville Glades. Overall score: NSW 5.5-Qld 2.5.

A highlight from Rachel Lee

Match 4: The Avondale Golf Club star rolls in a long bomb on the eighth. She's 4up on Queensland's Shyla Singh. NSW still with strong leads in three women's matches.

O'Donovan levels up

Match 1: This one is a beauty. Declan O'Donovan (NSW) wins two holes in a row to go all square with Billy Dowling (Qld) after seven. Three holes won apiece, with one squared. Overall: NSW 5.5-Qld 2.5

Pic: Match 3 - Lincoln Morgan (Qld) and Jye Halls (NSW)

NSW back in front

The Blues have regained a 5-3 lead after Kayun Mudadana levelled up his clash with Wes Hinton after eight holes and Jye Halls, trying to stay unbeaten for the week, grabbed a 1up lead over Lincoln Morgan after seven.

Ding-dong in the anchor game

Match 1: After Billy Dowling (Qld) moved two holes clear, Declan O'Donovan (NSW) has won the sixth to be only 1down. Overall: NSW 4 Qld 4

NSW must win

If the overall scoreline finishes at 4-4, Queensland would win the title thanks to finishing first in the round-robin standings.

Onto the back nine

Match 8: Our lead match is now on the 10th hole. Annika Rathbone (NSW) leads Grace Rho (Qld) by two holes - one of three women's matches that NSW lead. Queensland's women had been a dominant force this week in the round-robin.

Pic: Hannah Reeves of Queensland

Some momentum for Qld

A couple of wins for the Queenslanders. Hannah Reeves has now squared match 2 against Ella Scaysbrook after five holes, while Grace Rho has won the ninth to claw back to 2down against Annika Rathbone. Overall score: Qld 4 NSW 4

A highlight from Oberle

Match 7: Queenslander Chase Oberle holes a 20-footer for birdie to halve the eighth and stay 1up over Coby Carruthers (NSW). Overall score: NSW 4.5 Qld 3.5

Lead change in the anchor game

Match 1: Queensland's Billy Dowling goes back-to-back, winning the second and third holes to take a 1up lead over Declan O'Donovan.

Another hole for Eppelstun

Match 6: Catalina Club star Sophie Eppelstun (NSW) is now 4up over Ioanna Muir (Qld) through six holes. Overall score: NSW 4.5 to Qld 3.5.

Pic: Queensland No.1 Billy Dowling

Oberle strikes for Qld

Match 7: Coby Carruthers (NSW) concedes the seventh to Chase Oberle (Qld) who leads 1up. Overall score: NSW 5-3.

No leaders for Queensland

Match 5: Wesley Hinton (Qld) has lost his advantage against Kayun Mudadana (NSW). They're all square through five holes.

Rathbone in control

Match 8: NSW's Annika Rathbone has won the seventh with a par against Grace Rho (Qld) and now has a 3up lead. Current score on course: NSW 6-2.

Pic: NSW No.1 Declan O'Donovan

Dowling hits back

Match 1: An early indication of what we might see from the two No.1 men's players. After Declan O'Donovan (NSW) won the first, Queensland's Billy Dowling has won the second.

NSW momentum builds

Match 4: Rachel Lee (NSW) takes the third hole against Shyla Singh (Qld). She leads 1up with NSW now up in five of the eight matches.

Another NSW leader

Match 2: Ella Scaysbrook (NSW) has won the second hole against Hannah Reeves (Qld) and is now 1up. NSW lead in four matches, three matches are square and Wesley Hinton leads match 4 for Queensland

O'Donovan snares early advantage

Match 1: In the anchor match of the final, Declan O'Donovan (NSW) has taken a 1up lead over Billy Dowling (Qld). NSW with a 5-3 overall advantage as we progress through the front nine at Melville Glades.

Another 2up lead for NSW

Match 8: Annika Rathbone (NSW) has gone 2up over Grace Rho (Qld) through four holes.

Eppelstun builds on lead

Match 6: Sophie Eppelstun (NSW) wins the third with a par to go 2up on Ioanna Muir (Qld). NSW lead 4-2 early on

Only two matches to head out

Match 3: Lincoin Morgan (Qld) and Jye Halls (NSW) halve the first in their rematch from yesterday. Halls won convincingly 5&4. Still to tee off - Ella Scaysbrook v Hannah Reeves and Declan O'Donovan v Billy Dowling. Two other rematches. Both finished in halves yesterday.

Lee strikes

Match 4: Australian Amateur champion Rachel Lee (NSW) birdies the first to go 1up against Shyla Singh (Qld). NSW currently leads 3.5 to 1.5

Hinton leads early

Match 5: Undefeated Wesley Hinton (Qld) has started off the final by winning the opening hole against Kayun Mudadana who conceded the hole after missing his par putt with Hinton still to make his birdie attempt.

Two wins for NSW

A birdie on the par-5 second brings NSW's Cory Carruthers back to level with Qld's Chase Oberle. Meanwhile in the third match on course, Sophie Eppelstun (NSW) has made a nice up and down to take the first against Ionna Muir (Qld)

The undefeateds

Here's the list of players who didn't lose a game through the round-robin competition - Amelia Harris (Vic), Jye Halls (NSW), Wesley Hinton (Qld), Billy Dowling (Qld), Hannah Reeves (Qld) and Rachel Lee (NSW).

Lead match remains with NSW

Match 8: Great recovery chip from Grace Rho (Qld) allows her to halve the par-5 second. but she remains 1 down.

Oberle takes the opener

Match 7: A three-putt on the first from NSW's Coby Carruthers gives the hole to Queenslander Chase Oberle. He's 1-up after 1 and the overall team score is level at 1-1.

First blood to NSW

Match 8: Annika Rathbone wins the first thanks to a par and is 1up over Grace Rho in the first match on course in the final.

