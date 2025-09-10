Level Up launches in Queensland

10 Sep 2025 | Industry News | Clubs and Facilities |

This week is National Child Protection Week, and today Golf Australia is proud to announce the launch of the Level Up safeguarding program.

This is a new online child safeguarding initiative designed to help golf clubs across the country implement and strengthen their safeguarding practices to comply with the and state-based child safety standards.

From October 1, 2025, Queensland’s new child safeguarding laws will come into effect, requiring all organisations that work with, or provide services to, children and young people to comply with . The staged implementation of these standards will require Golf Clubs, to be fully compliant with the Standards by April 1, 2026.

The program’s launch in Queensland is supported by a substantial grant from the Queensland Family and Child Commission, enabling all 219 affiliated clubs in Queensland to access the Level Up program.

The Queensland funding ensures clubs are equipped with the tools and resources to meet the new Child Safe Standards and National Principles, assisting to safeguard children and young people in the sport. The Level Up program will roll out nationally in early 2026,

“Safeguarding children and young people is one of our key priorities, and this funding will advance the implementation of the state's standards in golf clubs across Queensland, it will also provide foundational experience to launch nationally in 2026,” said Golf Australia’s National Integrity Manager, Brooke Irvine.

Level Up is an online platform designed to make implementation of safeguarding practices simple and accessible. Clubs progress step-by-step through practical tasks, unlocking levels as they go – beginning with “Par” status and moving through “Birdie” and beyond.

This bite-sized approach prevents safeguarding from becoming overwhelming, while ensuring steady progress toward compliance.

Each stage provides:

Guidance and template documents for implementation.

Education and awareness tools for club boards, committees, members, and volunteers.

Clear expectations for conduct and behaviour when engaging with children and young people.

Mechanisms for managing complaints and incidents effectively.

Engagement of a Safeguarding Officer who is visible and accessible to the club community.

Clubs are required to upload evidence of completed tasks, which serves both as a compliance record and as assurance that children and young people are front of mind and being considered.

A part-time Child Safeguarding Administrator will soon be appointed in Queensland to help clubs with education, policy rollout and using the Level Up program. Support staff will also be available to check compliance and provide assistance where needed.

Importantly, clubs already active in safeguarding can move quickly through the program while identifying any gaps.

Following its Queensland launch, Level Up will go live nationwide in early 2026, and this will mark a major milestone in Golf Australia’s ongoing commitment to creating safe, inclusive environments where children and young people can enjoy the game of golf.

The Level Up safeguarding program is live now in Queensland.

Expressions of interest are still open for Queensland Clubs,