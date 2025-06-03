Leishman books his ticket to Oakmont

03 Jun 2025 | Professional golf |

It took more than 36-holes on Golf's Longest Day, but Victorian Marc Leishman has booked his ticket to the next week's US Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Leishman played his Final Qualifying at Woodmont Country Club's North Course, alongside fellow Australians Karl Vilips and Ripper GC teammate Lucas Herbert.

Scores of 70-69 and a 3-under total were good enough for a share of third alongside Sebastian Munoz and Bryan Lee, which meant a three-for-two playoff ensued.

Woodmont's par-3 sixth was used for the decider, and the Warrnambool product stuffed his tee-shot to six feet. The pressure was off after Munoz failed to convert his 10-foot par putt, and with two-putts Leishman's destiny was confirmed.

He will be joining Cam Davis, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and Cameron Smith at this year's third major, and has already confirmed his place in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush courtesy of his finish at the Australian Open.

