Lee, Oberle prevail at 2025 Queensland Junior Amateur

04 Jul 2025 | Amateur golf |

Two of Australian golf’s most exciting young talents have risen to the occasion with Chase Oberle and Rachel Lee capturing the 2025 Queensland Junior Amateur titles in blustery conditions at Nudgee Golf Club.

It was a special victory for Oberle, the native Queenslander securing his second consecutive home state junior title and continuing an amazing 2025 to date.

Oberle claimed the Keperra Bowl earlier this year and was this week announced as one of the 2025 Cameron Smith Scholarship winners.

It was not all smooth sailing for the Brisbane Golf Club member at Nudgee though, carding rounds of 71-77-73-73 to finish tied with fellow Queenslander Harrison Gomez at 6-over, prevailing at the first hole of the sudden-death playoff.

“It was very tough the first two rounds,” said Oberle.

“Definitely thought I got the worst side of the draw, but just had to make do with it, grind it out.

“I was 4-over through seven holes in the first round but I just said to myself that everyone’s going to have bad holes so you just have to go from there.”

The road to victory was slightly more straightforward for reigning adidas Australian Amateur champion Lee, who fired rounds of 76-81-72-70 for a 7-over total and nine-stroke victory.

In addition to the national title, the Avondale Golf Club product also took out the Concord Cup in what is quickly becoming a year to remember.

Lee’s week mirrored Oberle’s in some ways, the Sydneysider admitting she struggled to tame the ever-present Nudgee wind early in the tournament.

“I started off pretty slow the first two days with those tough conditions,” she said.

“I was just trying to figure out the course, but then the last two days I kind of had to lock in and then it just kind of all came back into place.

“I was just trying to stay in the present and really focusing on my game each shot. Just tried to be more relaxed out there considering what the weather was like.”

Victoria’s Feiyu Xing and New Zealander Victoria Xin finished joint runners-up at 16-over.

Both Oberle and Lee are part of the eight-strong team of Australians jetting off to the United States on Saturday for next week’s USWING MOJING Junior World Golf Championships at Torrey Pines Golf Course.