Last junior hurrah for Sarah Hammett

30 Sep 2024 | Amateur golf |

This year's edition of the Jack Newton International is set to make history as Australia’s biggest junior golf tournament.

Featuring 511 participants (357 boys and 154 girls) the four-day tournament promises plenty of action and will be spread across three venues, Cypress Lakes Golf & Country Club, Hunter Valley Golf Club, and The Vintage Golf Club.

It is also the largest 'International' field ever assembled. Players from 16 nations are competing with Australia leading the charge. Teams from the USA, China New Zealand and the French Pacific enclave of New Caledonia are also taking part, making it a truly global affair.

Seventeen-year-old Queensland gun Sarah Hammett is one of the standout players in the field and returns as the defending girl's champion at this showcase event on the national junior golf calendar. “I travelled down with the team yesterday, and that’s always a good vibe on the bus. I'm really excited to be back here and try to defend my title,” she said.

“I’ve played this event since I was like 12, and coming down here every year, it's just so special.”

And as her last junior tournament, she’s determined to make it count.

“I would like to win with it being my last junior tournament. To end on a high would be really good. I'm super excited to get out there tomorrow and play,” she shared.

As the 2024 Jack Newton International gets underway, all eyes will be on Sarah Hammett as she aims to defend her title and finish her junior career on a high note.

The tournament will tee off at 6:15 am Tuesday.