Kyriacou keen to catch up as Aussie major chances increase

Like any global sport, the Australians at the top of women’s professional golf have a strong mix of camaraderie and friendly rivalry that is proving more evident as the numbers in the major winning club increase.

The final chance to join that exclusive list in 2025 is on offer this week, when the AIG Women’s Open arrives at Royal Porthcawl in Wales for the first time with Steph Kyriacou hoping similarities to home and some reflection provides the mix for her not to be left behind in the winning stakes by her compatriots.

“There's a whole bunch of us out here now, isn't there? I mean, it's nice to have some other Aussies,” Kyriacou said Monday of the record contingent playing week-to-week on the LPGA Tour as the number in the field this week grew at Final Qualifying.

“I don’t know what Greeny (Hannah Green) and Minjee (Lee) were like if it was just them two or not. But yeah, it's nice to have a couple Aussie mates and to hear the accent. It is very refreshing.

“I mean, it's kind of pretty competitive against all of us, I would say.

“Gracie's (Grace Kim) got one up on me, or two up on me, so I need to get a little wriggle along, don't I?”

Having just taken her first look at Royal Porthcawl, considered a world class example of links golf located between Cardiff and Swansea, Kyriacou was positive about the direction of her game and approach heading into the last major of the year.

Making the cut in three of four majors so far this year, with a best finish of T14 at the Amundi Evian Championship where fellow Sydneysider Kim triumphed, Kyriacou feels fresh after a week to forget at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.

“I feel good. We had a little team chat the other day, so have some things that I want to put in this week and just more about how I'm going to play golf,” the 24-year-old said.

“Not so much about performance stuff. Hopefully that helps me a bit. I think it will, I'm looking forward to it.”

What exactly she is looking forward to is a course and conditions that are very familiar for the two-time Ladies European Tour winner, who learnt the game at St Michael’s Golf Club in Sydney’s eastern suburbs where wind and creativity are expected parts of every round.

“It's proper links. It's going to be fun. A couple blind tee shots, lots of slopes in the greens. It's windy, right on the beach, so yeah, it's going to be proper links week,” the world No.42 said of Royal Porthcawl.

“I mean, I love links golf. I love playing in the wind. I grew up at St. Mick’s, which is on the water. I've grown up trying to be creative, so I feel like that's when I play my best golf.”

Preparing for every eventuality during her first practice round learning an entirely new venue, Kyriacou threw a number of balls into the long rough. Her response when asked what she discovered showcasing another of the Australian personalities, which like the high quality of play, are endearing the contingent to fans across the globe.

“Well, ideally I don't miss one,” she said laughing. “But it's a bit inconsistent in the rough. Some parts are okay, and then other parts are no bueno.”

One of eight Australians already guaranteed a start, Kyriacou, Kim, Green, Lee, Cassie Porter, Kirsten Rudgeley, Karis Davidson and Gabi Ruffels will be joined by another Aussie after the completion of qualifying at nearby Pyle & Kenfig.

LPGA Tour regular Hira Naveed securing her spot in the field with a 2-under round, while former Ford Women’s NSW Open winner Momoka Kobori increased the Kiwi contingent to three alongside Amelia Garvey and this week’s defending champion Lydia Ko.

"I think what she has done and the person that she is, has been amazing for everyone at home, golfers, non-golfers, especially young kids. I grew up looking up to her ... Very exciting to hopefully be in the same tournament as her," Kobori said of Ko after securing her debut major start.

All four rounds of the AIG Women's Open will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo.