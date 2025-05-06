World No.3 wins Australian Speedgolf Open

06 May 2025 | Tournaments | Participation |

A combination of elite pace and precision gave New Zealand’s world No.3 Robin Smith a victory in the 2025 Australian Speedgolf Open at Club Tocumwal at the weekend.

Speedgolf blends the scoring of traditional golf with the intensity of running.

Players aim to complete their round in the lowest possible combination of strokes and minutes, known as their Speedgolf Score. For example, a round of 80 in 50 minutes results in a Speedgolf Score of 130.

At the weekend, a field of 27 athletes lined up for 36 holes on the Captains Course at the NSW-Victoria border club.

Smith, a medallist at the World Speedgolf Championships, claimed the open men’s title with a Speedgolf Score of 231, playing the two rounds in a combined 2-over-par and in just 85 minutes.

He shot a round of 72 in 42 minutes on day one and 74 in 43 minutes on day two.

Moruya’s Colette Blacklock won the open women’s championship thanks to rounds of 96 (51 minutes) and 95 (51 minutes) which gave her a Speedgolf Score of 293.

Competitors in this year’s Australian Speedgolf Open came from New Zealand, Japan, and from across Australia including Canberra, Queensland, Geelong, Mornington Peninsula, Melbourne, Moruya, and the local area.

Speedgolf Australia director James McMaster said: “The event was a fantastic showcase of what makes Speedgolf such a compelling sport - strategy, stamina, and a love for the game in its purest form.

“A big thank you to Club Tocumwal for their incredible hospitality and support, and congratulations to all competitors who made this Open a true celebration of speed and skill.”

For more on Speedgolf, email [email protected].

Results

Open men’s: 1 Robin Smith (New Zealand); 2 Ben Taylor (Vic); 3 Darren Lewis (NZ), 4 Luke Marotta (Vic)

Open women: 1 Colette Blacklock (NSW)

Senior men: 1 Jason Hooper (New Zealand), 2 Tomomi Nishikawa (Japan), 3 Aaron Shepherd (NZ)

Senior women: 1 Angela Campbell (NZ)

Open junior: 1 Reuben Haley (NSW)

Nine-hole champion: 1 Ingrid Noack (Vic)

Junior nine-hole: 1 Lochie Chandler (Vic), 2 Hunter McMaster (Vic), 3 Jude Haley (NSW)