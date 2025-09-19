Kim, Edwards earn first South Australia Amateur titles

19 Sep 2025 | Amateur golf |

Camilla Kim and Josiah Edwards became first-time South Australian Amateur champions after triumphing in two tight finals of the 2025 championship at the The Vines Golf Club of Reynella today.

Kim, from The Australian Golf Club, won at the 21st hole against The National’s Fuyu Yang in the women’s final, while in an all-West Australian men’s duel, Edwards (Gosnells) defeated George Barclay (Joondalup) by two holes.

The title was an early birthday present for Kim, who will turn 15 later this month, and adds to a resume that includes being part of the NSW Junior State Team for the past two years.

With good friend, SA Junior Amateur champion and beaten semi-finalist Alice Cho, acting as caddy, Kim kept her calm despite losing a 1-up advantage on the final hole when her hooked tee shot found the penalty area.

“It’s amazing to win a match play tournament. I know how hard and difficult it is to win one and doesn't really feel real to be a champion,” Kim said.

“I think I wasn't as nervous as all my other tournaments going to the final round. But no, I wasn't too nervous. Maybe on the 18th.

“I think Alice was definitely trying to just get me relaxed and talk about just other different stuff.

“But when we had to concentrate, she was helping a lot, especially on those putts.”

Fang’s appearance in the final completed a great week which included finishing second to fellow Victorian Jazy Roberts in the stroke play section.

She eliminated Australian representative Raegan Denton (Royal Adelaide) in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Edwards’ victory added to the Port Phillip Open Amateur Championship success he achieved at Commonwealth Golf Club earlier this year.

“It feels amazing to win this event. First time playing this event as well,” Edwards said.

“The game plan (in the final) was just play how I was all week and be aggressive when I needed to and if I was in trouble, just play it safe and make par the hard way.”

Beating Barclay reversed a loss Edwards suffered in the semi-finals of this year’s Victorian Amateur which his WA teammate went on to win.

In the semi-finals, Edwards advanced with a 1-up margin over Malachy Marshall (Kooyonga) and Barclay defeated Julian Genobile (Northern) at the 19th.