Golf Course ID: 21509, 18 hole

Kempsey Golf Club (NSW)

Public course
Golf course
Driving range

Kempsey Golf Club is located at 330 Macleay Valley Way, 5 km south of the Kempsey CBD. Our facilities include an 18 hole golf course, practice fairway/driving range, and licensed Club House (gaming, function room, bar).

Our par 72 golf course has a natural bushland setting with a creek and dam which makes the course interesting and enjoyable for golfers of all standards. It includes tree lined fairways with a gently undulating layout, some bunkers, and recycled water to greens, fairways and trees. Resident kangaroos are a daily feature and occasionally other native fauna make an appearance.

Hire of clubs, buggies and carts is available.

Contact Details

330 Pacific Highway
Kempsey NSW 2440

02 6562 6291
Send email
https://www.kempseygolfclub.com.au/
