Golf Course ID: 21509, 18 hole

Kempsey Golf Club is located at 330 Macleay Valley Way, 5 km south of the Kempsey CBD. Our facilities include an 18 hole golf course, practice fairway/driving range, and licensed Club House (gaming, function room, bar).

Our par 72 golf course has a natural bushland setting with a creek and dam which makes the course interesting and enjoyable for golfers of all standards. It includes tree lined fairways with a gently undulating layout, some bunkers, and recycled water to greens, fairways and trees. Resident kangaroos are a daily feature and occasionally other native fauna make an appearance.

Hire of clubs, buggies and carts is available.