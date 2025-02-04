Kate Buckland appointed President of Golf NT

04 Feb 2025 | Industry News |

The Golf NT Board has appointed Kate Buckland as President of the Association at its late January meeting, marking the first time a woman has held the role.

Initially joining the Board in November 2022, Buckland is an experienced communications professional, personnel manager and graphic designer with strong experience working in private, Government and NGO sectors.

Buckland's journey in golf began in her teenage years as a competitive and recreational player. After relocating to Alice Springs in 2016 with her partner Julia, she reconnected with the sport and quickly became an active administrator at her local club before joining the Golf NT Board.

Buckland succeeds Peter Wright, who stepped away from the role after serving as President for three years, and will continue to serve on the Board. Under Wright's leadership, Golf NT achieved several significant milestones, including:

Renewal of the Golf Australia Services Agreement in March 2023

Securing continued recognition as a Peak Sporting Body by the NT Government through 2029

Successful adoption of a new Golf NT Constitution at the 2024 AGM

Buckland leads a strong and diverse Board, with great representation across Territory clubs. Taking on the Vice President role is Sean Ranie, who was also appointed at the January meeting.

Buckland acknowledged Wright’s contribution as leader, especially noting his inclusive and generous style.

“On behalf of the board I would like to thank Peter for his positive and collaborative leadership while President. His support and guidance will continue to be integral as we move into 2025,” she said.

“With several new members, conversations have already been productive.

“The board is committed to positively impacting golf in the NT in 2025. We acknowledge that there are challenges we experience in the Territory that need our advocacy.

“We are also focussed on key areas including increasing participation, especially for women and juniors, refining junior pathways, supporting clubs and assisting Golf Australia to deliver great events.”

The current Golf NT Board is:

Kate Buckland

Sean Ranie

Peter Wright

Amy Griesbach

Shaun Coutts

Sue Kennedy

Nicky Mayer