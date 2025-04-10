Junior girls buddy-up in Adelaide

10 Apr 2025 | Australian Golf Foundation | Clubs and Facilities |

Enjoying taking part in the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Scholarship program to such an extent, a group of Adelaide girls wanted to still be involved in the program after graduating, which spawned an idea and new concept.

Based at Flagstaff Hill and The Grange golf clubs, PGA of Australia member Sarah Douglass-Norris introduced an AGF graduate buddy program at both venues, benefitting the recent graduates, as well as brand new scholarship recipients.

"We had all these really keen girls who wanted to do another year of the AGF," said Douglass-Norris.

"I said to the committee, ‘Look, these girls are really keen and I really just want to keep them together so can we not offer them a graduate program?'.

"They came back with, 'That sounds like a good idea. Why don't we give them six months of free membership?'"

With around ten new girls, and ten graduates across both Flagstaff Hill and The Grange, each new girl was paired with a graduate buddy to help guide them through the program.

At an induction held recently, the girls were encouraged to get to know each other, and also exchange details so they can set up nine-hole rounds together.

"I gave them a little survey so they could sit down straight away and start asking some questions to their new buddy, just name, age, which school you go to, golfing experience," said Douglass-Norris.

"When we started the presentation, I made them stand up and talk about each other. So the buddies had to talk about their new girls and then the new girls had to talk about their buddy.

"I then explained to them the first point of call now is going to be your buddy. So if they are brand new and want to go out and play nine holes after the clinics on a Saturday afternoon, call up your buddy and they can come out and show you the ropes."

Many of the graduates are in the 12-15 age range, and so the hope is when their free six-month membership is up, they will be keen to take the next step and join their respective club as a junior member.

For information regarding the Australian Golf Foundation .