Golf Course ID: 50709, 18 hole

The Jamestown Golf Club is 18 holes, par 70 course with scrapes. It has an Australian Course Rating of 67 and is 5,796 metres long. This challenging and well-designed golf course is set in the scenic Bundaleer Forest Reserve. Open for competition during the winter months, ladies play on Wednesday and men on Saturday. Green fee players are very welcome as you are able to play at your own pace and enjoy this picturesque course.