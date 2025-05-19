ISPS HANDA Blind Golf Australian Open a success in Adelaide

19 May 2025 | All Abilities | Tournaments |

A field boasting some of the best blind and vision impaired golfers in the world showcased their talents on the Patawalonga course at Westward Ho Golf Club for this year’s ISPS HANDA Blind Golf Australian Open.

One of the most successful blind golfers in the country, Michelle Watts was the eventual champion after the two rounds, the Sydneysider bringing her best on day two carding a nett 69 to secure the title.

Queenslander Andy Wells (pictured below) successfully defended his title in the gross category, with rounds of 92 and 96 to edge out Golf Australia’s own Ross Frame by a single shot.

Frame, who is Golf Australia’s Inclusion Participation Officer, was playing in his first Australian Open and was also runner-up to Watts in the overall section.

“We had a couple of really popular winners, the presentation dinner went well and the golf was really good,” said Blind Golf Australia President, Darren Solly.

“The golf course played well and all in all it was a good week.

“Michelle (Watts) has been our leading female golfer for quite some time. She has won multiple Australian Opens and has won a world championship as well.

“She just came barnstorming home with a really good second round, so she did really well.”

