How to follow the US Women's Open

27 May 2025 | Professional golf |

An unfamiliar name will join Australia’s current crop of superstars who will tee off in the 80th staging of the US Women’s Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Along with 2022 champion Minjee Lee, 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green and LPGA Tour regulars Grace Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou and Gabi Ruffels, recent college graduate and newlywed Jennifer Elliott will play her first LPGA Tour event.

Formerly Jennifer Herbst before tying the knot in April, Elliott played out of Lake Karrinyup Golf Club in Perth before joining Sam Houston State University in Texas where she spent four years.

Named conference Newcomer of the Year in her first season at Sam Houston in 2020-2021, Elliott was the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year the following year and last year was second in the individual standings as her Sam Houston team claimed the Conference USA Championship.

She has one start on the secondary Epson Tour to her name and secured a major championship start by earning medalist honours at local qualifying in Texas.

This year marks 25 years since the first of Karrie Webb’s consecutive US Women’s Open wins, the seven-time major winner finishing five strokes clear at the Merit Club near Chicago.

All four rounds of the US Women’s Open will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo with eight hours of coverage starting at 2am on both Friday and Saturday followed by five-hour coverage on both Sunday and Monday.

US Women’s Open Erin Hills, Erin, Wisconsin Past champion: Yuka Saso Past Aussie winners: Jan Stephenson (1983), Karrie Webb (2000, 2001), Minjee Lee (2022) Prize money: $US12m TV times: Live 2am-10am Friday, Saturday; Live 3am-8am Sunday; Live 4am-9am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

Australasians in the field

Jennifer Elliott Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 0 Best finish: N/A 2024 result: N/A Fast fact: Originally from Perth, Elliott qualified by posting 8-under-par 136 at Bentwater Yacht & Country Club in Texas to earn medalist honors at qualifying.

Hannah Green Career LPGA wins: 6 Major wins: 1 Previous appearances: 6 Best finish: T13 in 2023 2024 result: T16 Fast fact: Has made the cut in all six US Women’s Open appearances.

Grace Kim Career LPGA wins: 1 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 2 Best finish: T13 in 2023 2024 result: DNP Fast fact: Earned her way to a third US Women's Open start after carding 7-under-par 137 at a qualifier held at The Meadows at Mystic Lake in Minnesota.

Lydia Ko (NZ) Career LPGA wins: 23 Major wins: 3 Previous appearances: 13 Best finish: T3 in 2016 2024 result: MC Fast fact: Was low amateur as a 15-year-old at Blackwolf Run in 2012, the same year that she won the first of 23 LPGA Tour titles to date.

Stephanie Kyriacou Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 1 Best finish: MC in 2024 2024 result: MC Fast fact: Qualified for her second straight US Women's Open after being among the top 75 points leaders in the Rolex Rankings as of March 24.

Minjee Lee Career LPGA wins: 10 Major wins: 2 Previous appearances: 11 Best finish: Won in 2022 2024 result: T9 Fast fact: A back-nine collapse in the 2024 championship was the catalyst for Lee to switch to a long putter ahead of the 2025 season.

Gabriela Ruffels Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 5 Best finish: T13 in 2020 2024 result: T51 Fast fact: Won the 2019 US Women’s Amateur and then lost to Rose Zhang in the championship match a year later.