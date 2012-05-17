How to follow the Presidents Cup

25 Sep 2024 | Professional golf |

Debutant Min Woo Lee joins fellow Aussies Adam Scott and Jason Day on an International Team trying to end the dominance of the United States at the 15th staging of the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada.

Seventeen years on from his epic singles victory against Tiger Woods at Royal Montreal, Canadian Mike Weir returns as captain of a team boasting three of his countrymen, three Aussies, four Koreans, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Standing between them and a first International win since a Peter Thomson-inspired upset at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 1998 is an American team bursting at the seams with major winners and Olympic champions.

The undisputed two best players of 2024, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, headline a US team that also includes major champions in Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley and Brian Harman.

Competition begins with five fourball matches on Friday morning AEST to be followed by five foursomes (alternate shot) matches on Saturday morning.

Sunday will see four fourball matches in the morning followed by four foursomes matches in the afternoon, the Cup to be decided on Monday morning with 12 singles matches.

As Lee makes his first Presidents Cup appearance, Day returns for the first time since 2017 for his fifth Presidents Cup while Scott is playing his 11th dating back to 2003. He has played more matches in the Presidents Cup than the entire US team combined.

Back for the first time in seven years, Day has already seen a transformation within the International team room that he hopes will translate to a drought-breaking win.

“I’ve missed the last couple, so it’s nice to be able to get into a room and have guys very passionate about trying to win the Cup,” said Day.

“Back in my day, maybe not a lot of the guys were maybe bought into the Presidents Cup as what I’m seeing now, myself included.

“The team environment has shifted a lot since when I first started.”

The Presidents Cup is live all four days on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo. Day one fourballs begin at 1:30am Friday morning AEST.

Details

DEFENDING CHAMPION: United States won 17.5-12.5 in 2022

TOURNAMENT RECORD: 12-1-1 (United States)

TEAMS

International: Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee, Si Woo Kim. Captain: Mike Weir.

United States: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, Max Homa. Captain: Jim Furyk.

TV COVERAGE: The Presidents Cup is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEST.

Day 1 (Fourball): Friday 1:30am–8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Day 2 (Foursomes): Saturday 3am–8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Day 3 (Fourball, Foursomes): Saturday 9pm–8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Day (Singles): Monday 2am-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)