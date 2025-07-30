How to follow the AIG Women’s Open

30 Jul 2025 | Professional golf | Women and girls | Tournaments | Golf Australia |

The final chance for golf major championship glory in 2025 arrives this week at the AIG Women’s Open, held for the very first time at the renowned Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales, where nine Australians will attempt to make it a hat-trick of major wins by Aussie women.

Following Minjee Lee and Grace Kim’s recent triumphs at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and Amundi Evian Championship respectively, the contingent was boosted during Monday’s Final Qualifying when Hira Naveed earned her spot alongside Momoka Kobori, who made it three New Zealanders with Amelia Garvey and defending champion Lydia Ko.

Already a record contingent on the LPGA Tour week-to-week, the wave of Australians not just playing, but succeeding, is something of a golden age for women’s golf that can draw direct lineage to Karrie Webb’s inspiring success, as well as the seven-time major champ’s scholarship program.

Hannah Green, Lee and Kim are already major winners, and while each will be among the favourites, any of the Australians having their moment on the Welsh coast wouldn’t surprise, with windy conditions on the links venue playing into their favour.

For Gabi Ruffels, who played in the final group on Sunday at Evian alongside Lee, her title tilt will be based on ball striking and with even more tennis links than her famous parents, Ray and Anna-Maria Fernandez, who are both in attendance this week.

“It is nice to have Zara (Woodbridge) on the bag,” Ruffels said Tuesday.

“I saw her for the first time in a year and a half, maybe a couple years at Wimbledon. I didn't really have a caddie lined up for this week. It's been kind of a weird year for me with caddies, I guess.

“I was like, ‘What are you doing this week?’ And she is like, ‘Yeah, I'm not doing much’. I'm like, ‘Well, do you want to come caddie the British Open?’ And she said, yes. So it's great to have her here.”

A quick study in golf after switching from tennis, winning the US Amateur and then performing well at majors early, Ruffels is one of the least experienced Australians with links golf, but believes what she has learnt will hold her in good stead.

“This is my second British Open and fourth time playing links golf, with the two Scottish opens, so I haven't played it too much, but I've had a little bit of practise with it maybe in Australia at the Dunes Medal,” Ruffels said.

“But I like to be creative. I'm a feel player and I like to kind of experiment with different fights and stuff.”

Similarly looking forward to the creativity on offer around Porthcawl will be debutant Cassie Porter, who arrives in improving form having tied for 21st in Scotland last week.

“I've been working on my game quite a bit lately, just trying to get it under the wind and on the ground as quickly as possible, and yeah, I'm excited to play around and see what we can do this week,” Porter said.

“It's like drawing a picture out there. So lucky I like being creative.”

The picture will need to be drawn on blind shots, elevation changes and in the elements, while Porthcawl features some fearsome bunkering and long rough that punish errant shots.

Another of the relatively inexperienced Australian major starters, Kirsten Rudgeley, calling the test “brutal” and outlining one of the key elements of Open Championships’ one tee starts and weather that can change in a flash.

“It's links golf, so the morning could be so different to the afternoon. The afternoon could be so different to the morning, so you've just got to literally play golf and see what the result gives you,” Rudgeley said.

All of the Australians in the field agreeing on one more thing, that led by the “older sisters” Minjee and Hannah with more players than ever and victories coming thick and fast, Australian women’s golf is in a purple patch.

“It is the best time ever to be an Australian women's golfer,” Porter said.

“It's so special to be out here in Wales with so many Aussies representing Australia and trying to get that trophy to come home again.”

AIG Women’s Open Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Wales Recent champion: Lydia Ko Past Aussie winners: Corinne Dibnah (1988), Karen Lunn (1993), Karrie Webb (1995, 1997, 2002) Prize money: US$9.5 million in 2024 with announcement of 2025 Wednesday TV times: Live 9pm-4am Thursday, Friday; Live 9:45pm-4am Saturday; Live 9pm-4am Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

Australasians in the field

Karis Davidson World ranking: 220 Past AIG Women’s Open appearances: Nil Best AIG Women’s Open finish: N/A LPGA Tour wins: 0 LPGA major wins: 0 Best finish in 2025: T7, Meijer LPGA Classic

Amelia Garvey (NZ) World ranking: 248 Past AIG Women’s Open appearances: Nil Best AIG Women’s Open finish: N/A LPGA Tour wins: 0 LPGA major wins: 0 Best finish in 2025: 3rd, Women’s Irish Open

Hannah Green World ranking: 11 Past AIG Women’s Open appearances: 7 Best AIG Women’s Open finish: T16 in 2019 LPGA Tour wins: 6 LPGA major wins: 1 Best finish in 2025: T4, Founders Cup

Grace Kim World ranking: 26 Past AIG Women’s Open appearances: 2 Best AIG Women’s Open finish: T36 in 2023 LPGA Tour wins: 2 LPGA major wins: 1 Best finish in 2025: Won, Amundi Evian Championship

Lydia Ko (NZ) World ranking: 3 Past AIG Women’s Open appearances: 13 Best AIG Women’s Open finish: Won in 2024 LPGA Tour wins: 23 LPGA major wins: 3 Best finish in 2025: Won, HSBC Women’s World Championship

Momoka Kobori (NZ) World ranking: 270 Past AIG Women’s Open appearances: Nil Best AIG Women’s Open finish: N/A LPGA Tour wins: 0 LPGA major wins: 0 Best finish in 2025: T4, Dutch Ladies Open

Stephanie Kyriacou World ranking: 42 Past AIG Women’s Open appearances: 5 Best AIG Women’s Open finish: T7 in 2022 LPGA Tour wins: 0 LPGA major wins: 0 Best finish in 2025: T5, Mizuho Americas Open

Minjee Lee World ranking: 5 Past AIG Women’s Open appearances: 11 Best AIG Women’s Open finish: 3rd in 2020 LPGA Tour wins: 11 LPGA major wins: 3 Best finish in 2025: Won, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Hira Naveed World ranking: 141 Past AIG Women’s Open appearances: 1 Best AIG Women’s Open finish: MC in 2024 LPGA Tour wins: 0 LPGA major wins: 0 Best finish in 2025: T8, Mizuho Americas Open

Cassie Porter World ranking: 178 Past AIG Women’s Open appearances: 0 Best AIG Women’s Open finish: N/A LPGA Tour wins: 0 LPGA major wins: 0 Best finish in 2025: 4th, Blue Bay LPGA

Kirsten Rudgeley World ranking: 162 Past AIG Women’s Open appearances: 0 Best AIG Women’s Open finish: N/A LPGA Tour wins: 0 LPGA major wins: 0 Best finish in 2025: T2, Women’s NSW Open

Gabriela Ruffels World ranking: 63 Past AIG Women’s Open appearances: 2 Best AIG Women’s Open finish: MC in 2020, 2024 LPGA Tour wins: 0 LPGA major wins: 0 Best finish in 2025: T9, Amundi Evian Championship