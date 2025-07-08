How to follow The Amundi Evian Championship

08 Jul 2025 | Professional golf |

A tournament won three times by Australians before it was bestowed major championship status in 2013, The Amundi Evian Championship is the fourth of five women’s majors annually and will see a nine-strong Aussie contingent contest the 2025 edition.

Most notably, it welcomes a former champion and the most recent women’s major winner in Minjee Lee.

The West Australian matched the greatest comeback in LPGA major championship history when she came from seven strokes back to force a playoff in 2021.

She made birdies at four of her final five holes to finish level with Korea’s Jeongeun Lee6, a further birdie at the first playoff hole securing her maiden major title.

Now 29 years of age, Lee returns to Evian-les-Bains in France on the back of victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship just three weeks ago, the third major of her career.

Lee is not the only Aussie who will have positive Evian memories spring to mind.

Sydney’s Stephanie Kyriacou fought to the very end of the 2024 championship, ultimately finishing second after Japan’s Ayaka Furue made eagle at the 72nd hole.

LPGA Tour rookie Cassie Porter makes her Evian debut this week, as does fellow Queenslander Robyn Choi, who has played her way into the event via three top-20 finishes in just six starts this season playing on a limited category.

Overlooking Lake Geneva and with an average elevation of 480 metres above sea level, Evian Resort Golf Club is known for its stunning vistas and cambered fairways that make finding the short grass even more challenging.

All four rounds of The Amundi Evian Championship will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo. Round 1 coverage begins at 8pm Thursday AEST.

The Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France Recent champion: Ayaka Furue Past Aussie winners: Rachel Hetherington (2001), Wendy Doolan (2004), Karrie Webb (2006), Minjee Lee (2021) Prize money: $US8m TV times: Live 8pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 9:15pm-12am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 6pm-12am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Australasians in the field

Robyn Choi Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 0 Best finish: N/A 2024 result: DNP Best result in 2025: T9, Riviera Maya Open How she qualified: CME Globe points

Karis Davidson Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 1 Best finish: T61 in 2023 2024 result: DNP Best result in 2025: T7, Meijer LPGA Classic How she qualified: CME Globe points

Hannah Green Career LPGA wins: 6 Major wins: 1 Previous appearances: 5 Best finish: T30 in 2019 2024 result: T44 Best result in 2025: T4, Founders Cup How she qualified: Top 50 Rolex Rankings

Grace Kim Career LPGA wins: 1 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 2 Best finish: T51 in 2024 2024 result: T51 Best result in 2025: T6, Australian Women’s Classic How she qualified: CME Globe points

Lydia Ko (NZ) Career LPGA wins: 23 Major wins: 3 Previous appearances: 12 Best finish: Won in 2015 2024 result: T39 Best result in 2025: Won HSBC Women’s World Championship How she qualified: Top 50 Rolex Rankings

Stephanie Kyriacou Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 4 Best finish: 2nd in 2024 2024 result: 2nd Best result in 2025: T5 T-Mobile Match Play; T5 Mizuho Americas Open How she qualified: Top 50 Rolex Rankings

Minjee Lee Career LPGA wins: 11 Major wins: 3 Previous appearances: 10 Best finish: Won in 2021 2024 result: T49 Best result in 2025: Won, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship How she qualified: Top 50 Rolex Rankings

Hira Naveed Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 1 Best finish: MC in 2024 2024 result: MC Best result in 2025: T8, PIF Saudi Ladies International; T8, Mizuho Americas Open How she qualified: CME Globe points

Cassie Porter Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: Nil Best finish: N/A 2024 result: N/A Best result in 2025: 4th, Blue Bay LPGA How she qualified: CME Globe points

Gabriela Ruffels Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 1 Best finish: T55 in 2024 2024 result: T55 Best result in 2025: T14, Meijer LPGA Classic How she qualified: CME Globe points