How to follow KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

17 Jun 2025 | Professional golf |

A week after Aussies flooded the top of the LPGA leaderboard, nine will tee it up at the third women’s major of 2025, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

A championship celebrating 70 years this year has never before been played in the state of Texas, the Fields Ranch East course at the PGA of America’s Frisco headquarters to welcome a field boasting all of the top 100 players on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

There are also 12 former champions in the field, including Australian Hannah Green who stunned the world when she went wire-to-wire at Hazeltine National in 2019.

Led by 36-hole co-leader Karis Davidson, there were six Aussies inside the top 11 at the halfway point of last week’s Meijer LPGA Classic, form they will each be hoping to take with them to the Lone Star State.

All four rounds of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo, with coverage to start at 1am AEST each day starting Friday.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas Past champion: Amy Yang Past Aussie winners: Hannah Green (2019) Prize money: $US10.4m TV times: Live 1am-5am Friday, Saturday; Live 1am-8:30am Sunday; Live 1am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

Australasians in the field Robyn Choi Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 1 Best finish: MC in 2024 2024 result: MC in 2024 Best result in 2025: T9, Riviera Maya Open

Karis Davidson Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 1 Best finish: MC in 2023 2024 result: DNP Best result in 2025: T7, Meijer LPGA Classic

Hannah Green Career LPGA wins: 6 Major wins: 1 Previous appearances: 7 Best finish: Won in 2019 2024 result: T24 Best result in 2025: T4, Founders Cup

Grace Kim Career LPGA wins: 1 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 3 Best finish: 14th in 2023 2024 result: T60 Best result in 2025: T6, Australian Women’s Classic

Lydia Ko (NZ) Career LPGA wins: 23 Major wins: 3 Previous appearances: 12 Best finish: 2nd in 2016 2024 result: T46 Best result in 2025: Won HSBC Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Kyriacou Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 3 Best finish: T10 in 2022 2024 result: T52 Best result in 2025: T5 T-Mobile Match Play; T5 Mizuho Americas Open

Minjee Lee Career LPGA wins: 10 Major wins: 2 Previous appearances: 10 Best finish: T2 in 2022 2024 result: T24 Best result in 2025: 2nd, Blue Bay LPGA

Hira Naveed Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 1 Best finish: MC in 2024 2024 result: MC Best result in 2025: T8, PIF Saudi Ladies International; T8, Mizuho Americas Open

Cassie Porter Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: Nil Best finish: N/A 2024 result: N/A Best result in 2025: 4th, Blue Bay LPGA

Gabriela Ruffels Career LPGA wins: 0 Major wins: 0 Previous appearances: 3 Best finish: T24 in 2023 2024 result: T46 Best result in 2025: T14, Meijer LPGA Classic