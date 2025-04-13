How to follow: Australian Junior Interstate Matches

13 Apr 2025 | Amateur golf |

The best junior players in the country will put state pride on the line when the Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches get underway at Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

The event has been dominated by New South Wales since the format changed to incorporate both boys and girls into each team in 2022 but there are talented players within every squad.

The host state of Queensland will lean on Keperra Bowl champion Chase Oberle, Alfie Ward, Godiva Kim and Ionna Muir, Victoria boasts Amelia Harris, Hamish Farquharson, Sophie Mann and Elbert Kim while South Australia has the recently-crowned Australian Junior champion in Raegan Denton along with Malachy Marshall, Stephanie Keylock and Jackson Leonard.

The format will see each state and territory play four singles match play matches (two boys, two girls) in a round robin format, the winning team the one who accumulates the most points across their six matches.

Teams will play two matches per day with one of the seven teams to have a bye each round.

Teams

Victoria: Amelia Harris, Sophie Mann, Seabil Leong, Jessica Zhu, Jaehee Yun, Hamish Farquharson, Elbert Kim, Rupert Toomey, Charles Roylance, Kirk Kryskow.

Queensland: Ionna Muir, Godiva Kim, Millie Komulainen, Allira Shingles, Ruby Kavanagh, Chase Oberle, Alfie Ward, Harrison Gomez, Miles Romagnoli, Jedd Brady

South Australia: Raegan Denton, Stephanie Keylock, Elyse Kozlovic, Mia Luey, Grace Ferrier, Jackson Leonard, Malachy Marshall, Josh Grundel, Alan Xin, Hudson Haynes

Tasmania: Mackenzie Thomas, Lorissa Dobson, Billie Richmond, Jessie Richmond, Kirri Piper, James Robinson, Koby Wegman, Xavier Nicholls, Oliver Barrett, Charlie Quill

Western Australia: Halia Edwards, Kortni Houston, Isabella Leniartek, Katie Seol, Aileen Sirait, Josiah Edwards, Spencer Harrison, Nate Johnson, Ollie Marsh, Liam Sullivan

New South Wales: Rachel Lee, Lara Thomsen, Kiarra Connolly Jackson, Camilla Kim, Sahara Hillman-Varma, Ti Fox, Zac Oyston, Bo Chung, Cooper Giddings, Darcy Mackay.

Australian Capital Territory: Soda Ellis, Sia Taylor, Emilia Pantano, Sophia Chau, Paige Kong, Harry Whitelock, Finn Whitelock, Amir Rezaie, Blake Jones, Henry Kanis.

Schedule

Monday Round 1, 7:30am Tas v SA NSW v WA Qld v Vic Bye: ACT

Round 2, 12:30pm NSW v Vic WA v Qld ACT v Tas Bye: SA

Tuesday Round 3, 7:30am ACT v WA SA v Vic Tas v Qld Bye: NSW

Round 4, 12:30pm Vic v ACT Tas v NSW WA v SA Bye: Qld

Wednesday Round 5, 7:30am WA v Tas ACT v Qld SA v NSW Bye: Vic

Round 6, 12:30pm SA v Qld Vic v Tas NSW v ACT Bye: WA

Thursday Round 7, 7:30am Qld v NSW ACT v SA Vic v WA Bye: Tas