How to follow: Tasmanian Open

The 2025 Tasmanian Open will see amateurs and All Abilities golfers sharing the stage with current stars of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia at Launceston Golf Club from Friday to Sunday.

The Tasmanian Open’s honour roll boasts a distinguished list of former champions including Tasmanian legend Peter Toogood, Frank Phillips, David Graham, Stewart Ginn and Mike Clayton.

The Open returned to being a professional event in 2023 and also incorporates the Women’s Tasmanian Open and the Tasmanian Inclusive Championship.

In the women’s championship, there are seven entries with Royal Hobart’s Mackenzie Thomas and Launceston’s Kirri Piper expected to be the leading contenders.

On the men’s professional side, part of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, defending champion Alex Edge and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia tournament winners Jordan Zunic, Zach Murray, Will Bruyeres, Aaron Pike and Simon Hawkes have entered.

They will be joined by a group of Tour regulars including Tim Hart, Brady Watt, Matias Sanchez, Alex Simpson and Connor McDade.

Played as a purely amateur event between 1993 and 2022, Mathew Goggin (1994), Cameron Percy (1996, 1997), Geoff Ogilvy (1998) and Brendan Jones (1999) all won in Tassie before embarking on highly successful professional careers.

In more recent years, Jordan Zunic (2013), Jarryd Felton (2014) and Anthony Quayle (2015) won as amateurs.

Even though professionals returned in 2023, in that year it was another amateur, Toby Walker, who came out on top with James Edge becoming the first professional winner since Simon Hawkes in 2016 when he edged Caleb Bovalina and Kyle Michel by a shot at Launceston 12 months ago.

The Men's and Women’s Tasmanian Opens are supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania and the City of Launceston.

LAST YEAR’S CHAMPIONS: Alex Edge and Jorjah Bailey

PRIZEMONEY: $40,000

HEADLINERS

Alex Edge – 2024 Tasmanian Open men’s champion

Will Bruyeres – 2024 PNG Open champion

Alex Simpson – 2024 NSW Open runner-up

Simon Hawkes – 2023 WA Open champion

Jordan Zunic – Former NZ Open champion

Mackenzie Thomas – 2025 Tas junior representative

Lorissa Dobson – 2025 Tas junior representative

Kirri Piper – 2025 Tas junior representative