Hourn, Gole champions at Hervey Bay

30 Jul 2025 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

Nadene Gole is back to her winning ways, while Kingaroy's Graham Hourn held tight as both were crowned champions at the Queensland Senior Amateur at Hervey Bay Golf Club.

No stranger to a trophy, Victorian Gole's most recent successes prior to this week came at this year's English and Scottish Senior Championships, and today ran out a five shot victor over Moore Park Golf Club's Lucie Quilliam.

With rounds of 75-76-77, Gole finished her week at 12-over, with Quilliam in second at 19-over, and senior amateur star Gemma Dooley from New South Wales a further two shots back in third.

"To be honest, I didn't play great," said Gole.

"I guess it's not the same every week is it, you just have to keep learning from that."

This is the second time Gole has hoisted the Queensland trophy, the first in 2023 on her way to winning every state championship that year, and the Australian Senior Amateur Championship to top things off.

Over on the men's side of the draw, competition was slightly tighter down the stretch, Hourn holding off a fast finishing James Lavendar by a single shot to secure the title.

Consistency was the key for Hourn, rounds of 70-73-70 earning him a 3-over total, while Lavander's 8-over 78 in the opening round proved too big of a mountain to climb.

Three states were represented at the pointy end of the leaderboard with Queenslander Hourn and Victorian Lavander joined by Sydneysider David Gannon on the podium at 6-over.