Hopkins honoured at WA Golf Industry Awards

29 Mar 2025 | Industry News |

Former Golf Australia Chair John Hopkins has been bestowed the Distinguished Service Award at the WA Golf Industry Awards.

On a night that honours contributions across all aspects of the golf industry in Western Australia, Hopkins was recognised for his decades-long service to the sport both in Australia and internationally.

A former President of the Australian Golf Union, Hopkins’ has been a vital figure in numerous prestigious organisations.

From his time as a member of the Rules & Amateur Status Committee at The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews to his leadership roles within Golf Australia and the Australian Golf Union before it, Hopkins has shown unparalleled passion for upholding the integrity of the game.

He has also been instrumental as a referee at major tournaments, including The Open Championship, the US Open, and the Australian Open and has provided invaluable leadership to organisations such as the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation and the Western Australian Golf Association.

His lifelong dedication is also evident in his service to Lake Karrinyup Country Club and Nedlands Golf Club, where he has held numerous positions.

One of those clubs, Lake Karrinyup, was named Metropolitan Golf Course of the Year while Kalgoorlie Golf Course was acknowledged as Regional Golf Course of the Year.

It was a night of celebration, too, for Margaret River Golf Club.

The club itself was named Regional Golf Facility of the Year, General Manager Andrew MacAuslan was named PGA WA Management Professional of the Year and Jackie Dickson (pictured) was honoured as Volunteer of the Year.

A national winner at the R&A Women in Golf Charter Awards, the Swing & Sip Women's Beginner Program at Busselton Golf Club received Outstanding Game Development Program and Hannah Green received the Outstanding Golf Achievement Award for her three-win season on the LPGA Tour.

Award winners

PGA Graduates: Tyler Clark (Royal Fremantle Golf Club and Wembley Golf Course) and Jeremy Crabb (Busselton Golf Club)

PGA WA Associate of the Year: Jeremy Crabb (Busselton Golf Club)

PGA WA Club Professional of the Year: Grant Williams (Busselton Golf Club)

PGA WA Coach of the Year - High Performance: Ritchie Smith (Royal Fremantle Golf Club)

PGA WA Coach of the Year - Game Development: Mark Tibbles (The Vines Golf & Country Club)

PGA WA Tournament of the Year: South West Isuzu South West Open (Bunbury Golf Club)

PGA WA Management Professional of the Year: Andrew MacAuslan (Margaret River Golf Club)

Course Apprentice of the Year: James Courtney-Bennett (Lake Karrinyup Country Club)

Course Superintendent of the Year: Des Russell (Cottesloe Golf Club)

WA Golf Industry Distinguished Service Award: John Hopkins

Outstanding Game Development Program: Swing & Sip Women's Beginner Program (Busselton Golf Club)

Volunteer of the Year: Jackie Dickson (Margaret River Golf Club)

Employee of the Year: Danielle Harrison (Joondalup Country Club)

Regional Golf Course of the Year: Kalgoorlie Golf Course

Metropolitan Golf Course of the Year: Lake Karrinyup Country Club

Regional Golf Facility of the Year: Margaret River Golf Club

Metropolitan Golf Facility of the Year: Mandurah Country Club

Outstanding Golf Achievement Award: Hannah Green