Help your hero’s AIG Women’s Open hopes

In a new initiative from The R&A, fans can now share their support for their favourite players in the field at Royal Porthcawl for this year’s AIG Women’s Open.

Getting underway this evening Australian time, there are nine Australians in the field hoping to become the third straight player from ‘Down Under’ to hoist a women’s major title, and fans can now send them a personal message, including a video or photo.

Uploaded via the dedicated portal on , messages will be showcased across the Championship site on big screens, featured on the AIG Women’s Open website and provided directly to each player in the field.

Marc Leishman recently did just that when contesting The Open, and the list of Aussies will be spurred on by more support from home as they take on the world’s best players on a stunning golf course, all shown live Fox Sports and Kayo.

Play your part in your hero's hopes to hoist the trophy today

Australians in the field Karis Davidson, Hannah Green, Grace Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou, Minjee Lee, Hira Naveed, Cassie Porter, Kirsten Rudgeley and Gabriela Ruffels.